Five Days of Racing for Just $75 at the Snowball Derby

For some people, it may come as a surprise that one of the most sought after tickets in short track racing is also one of the most affordable. However, that is the case when it comes to the 50th Annual Snowball Derby, one of the most highly-anticipated asphalt racing events ever.

With five days of racing, many would expect to at least blow through a $100 bill to get through the gates for all five days. However, that is not the case.

A five-day reserved seat ticket for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby is only $75. That’s right, an average of $15 per day to watch one of the biggest events of the short track racing season.

With each passing day, the anticipation for the 50th Snowball Derby continues to grow for both competitors and race fans. Every day more and more people make their plans to journey to Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, November 29 – December 3, and while the demand for a seat at the Derby is at an all-time high, there are still opportunities left to get a great deal for this once in a lifetime short track event.

Once again, race fans can get a reserved seat for the entire week of the Snowball Derby for $75, the same price that was charged in 2016. The only difference this year is that for the first time in event history, the Snowball Derby will expand to five nights of racing with the Pure Stocks taking to the track on Wednesday, November 29 to start off the week along with the Late Model Qualifying Draw and Green Flag Pit Party.

Another popular ticket option is also returning for 2017. Fans can purchase a VIP ticket package that includes reserved seating and pit access for all five days for just $120.

With such high-demand to this historic event, the sooner race fans purchase tickets the more options they will have. So be sure to visit to www.5flagsspeedway.com or call the Five Flags Speedway office at 850-944-8400.

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com.

-51 Sports / Snowball Derby Press Release

