SLM CRA Winchester 99 Raphael Lessard 2016

First Look at Entry List for 46th Annual Winchester 400

September 19, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Top Stories

One of the nation’s most prestigious Super Late Model races, the 46th Annual Winchester 400, will take place Sunday, October 8 at Winchester Speedway (IN).  With three weeks remaining until the big race, ARCA/CRA Super Series officials released the first look at the entry list on Tuesday morning.

 

The list, which currently includes the names of 30 Super Late Model drivers, is headlined by defending Winchester 400 winner Travis Braden. The West Virginia driver will be returning to the high-banked Indiana oval hoping to add a second rifle to his collection.

 

In Braden’s way will be a stout field of drivers including Johnny VanDoorn, who is fresh off an ARCA/CRA Super Series win at Toledo Speedway (OH) this past weekend. Carrying the momentum of a win could help VanDoorn find his way to Winchester 400 victory lane for the first time in his career.

 

S Winchester 400 2017.10.08

 

VanDoorn will be joined by fellow ARCA/CRA Super Series championship contenders Dalton Armstrong, Logan Runyon and Wes Griffith, Jr. Out of those four drivers, the driver with the best finish at Winchester will be crowned the 2017 series champion.

 

A pair of Southern Super Series championship contenders – Stephen Nasse and Chandler Smith – are also slated to make the trip to Indiana once their championship battle concludes.  They will be joined by defending Southern Super Series champion Donnie Wilson.

 

Steven Wallace will make the trip from North Carolina to Winchester in hopes of earning his first Winchester rifle.

 

Kyle Busch Motorsports will be loading up and bringing not one, but two drivers who are both in search of their first rifle. Cole Rouse, a regular behind the wheel of a KBM Late Model, will make his first Winchester trip with KBM, while KBM NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson will be making his second SLM start this season for the team.

 

Another big team bringing in two drivers is David Gilliland Racing. Raphael Lessard will be making his return to Winchester after having a strong run in last year’s race. Chase Purdy will also be back behind the wheel of a DGR Super Late Model.

 

The Fury Race Cars team with young stars Harrison Burton and Christian Eckes hope to be a force to be reckoned with at Winchester. Eckes, the defending Snowball Derby champion, is hoping to add the Winchester 400 to his resume while Burton is hoping to continue a hot streak and add a Super Late Model crown jewel win to his resume.

 

Hope Hornish recently competed at Winchester where she was consistently running in the top five among some stiff competition. She is returning for the big 400-lap feature hoping to have the same strength and become the first female to win the Winchester 400.

 

Rick Turner, the all-time leader in CRA starts, is also entered with hopes of adding another start to his career total.

 

The Midwest scene will be represented by drivers such as Jon Beach, inaugural ARCA/CRA Super Series champion Kenny Tweedy, former JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour champion Dan Leeck, Jack Dossey III, Scott Whitehouse, Eddie VanMeter, Hunter Jack, Terry Fisher Jr., Rich Segvich and Kyle Crump.

 

Other drivers traveling to Indiana include Tennessee’s Mason Mingus, North Carolina’s Trevor Noles and Pennsylvania’s Jordan Miller.

 

A full list of current entries for the 46th Annual Winchester 400 can be seen below. The list below is a list of early entries with more drivers expected to be added to the list prior to the event.

 

For more information on the Winchester 400, visit www.cra-racing.com.

 

46th Annual Winchester 400 Entry List

NumberDriver
1Jon Beach
2Kenny Tweedy
2WDonnie Wilson
4Dalton Armstrong
5Hope Hornish
5MMason Mingus
6Logan Runyon
7Wes Griffith, Jr.
12Dan Leeck
12BHarrison Burton
15Christian Eckes
18Noah Gragson
20Jack Dossey III
22Trevor Noles
22WScott Whitehouse
23Eddie Van Meter
26Travis Braden
26SChandler Smith
26TRick Turner
40Jordan Miller
41Hunter Jack
51Cole Rouse
51NStephen Nasse
66Steve Wallace
71John VanDoorn
81Terry Fisher, Jr.
91Rich Segvich
97Chase Purdy
99Raphael Lessard
131Kyle Crump

 

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

