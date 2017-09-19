First Look at Entry List for 46th Annual Winchester 400

One of the nation’s most prestigious Super Late Model races, the 46th Annual Winchester 400, will take place Sunday, October 8 at Winchester Speedway (IN). With three weeks remaining until the big race, ARCA/CRA Super Series officials released the first look at the entry list on Tuesday morning.

The list, which currently includes the names of 30 Super Late Model drivers, is headlined by defending Winchester 400 winner Travis Braden. The West Virginia driver will be returning to the high-banked Indiana oval hoping to add a second rifle to his collection.

In Braden’s way will be a stout field of drivers including Johnny VanDoorn, who is fresh off an ARCA/CRA Super Series win at Toledo Speedway (OH) this past weekend. Carrying the momentum of a win could help VanDoorn find his way to Winchester 400 victory lane for the first time in his career.

VanDoorn will be joined by fellow ARCA/CRA Super Series championship contenders Dalton Armstrong, Logan Runyon and Wes Griffith, Jr. Out of those four drivers, the driver with the best finish at Winchester will be crowned the 2017 series champion.

A pair of Southern Super Series championship contenders – Stephen Nasse and Chandler Smith – are also slated to make the trip to Indiana once their championship battle concludes. They will be joined by defending Southern Super Series champion Donnie Wilson.

Steven Wallace will make the trip from North Carolina to Winchester in hopes of earning his first Winchester rifle.

Kyle Busch Motorsports will be loading up and bringing not one, but two drivers who are both in search of their first rifle. Cole Rouse, a regular behind the wheel of a KBM Late Model, will make his first Winchester trip with KBM, while KBM NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson will be making his second SLM start this season for the team.

Another big team bringing in two drivers is David Gilliland Racing. Raphael Lessard will be making his return to Winchester after having a strong run in last year’s race. Chase Purdy will also be back behind the wheel of a DGR Super Late Model.

The Fury Race Cars team with young stars Harrison Burton and Christian Eckes hope to be a force to be reckoned with at Winchester. Eckes, the defending Snowball Derby champion, is hoping to add the Winchester 400 to his resume while Burton is hoping to continue a hot streak and add a Super Late Model crown jewel win to his resume.

Hope Hornish recently competed at Winchester where she was consistently running in the top five among some stiff competition. She is returning for the big 400-lap feature hoping to have the same strength and become the first female to win the Winchester 400.

Rick Turner, the all-time leader in CRA starts, is also entered with hopes of adding another start to his career total.

The Midwest scene will be represented by drivers such as Jon Beach, inaugural ARCA/CRA Super Series champion Kenny Tweedy, former JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour champion Dan Leeck, Jack Dossey III, Scott Whitehouse, Eddie VanMeter, Hunter Jack, Terry Fisher Jr., Rich Segvich and Kyle Crump.

Other drivers traveling to Indiana include Tennessee’s Mason Mingus, North Carolina’s Trevor Noles and Pennsylvania’s Jordan Miller.

A full list of current entries for the 46th Annual Winchester 400 can be seen below. The list below is a list of early entries with more drivers expected to be added to the list prior to the event.

For more information on the Winchester 400, visit www.cra-racing.com.

46th Annual Winchester 400 Entry List

Number Driver 1 Jon Beach 2 Kenny Tweedy 2W Donnie Wilson 4 Dalton Armstrong 5 Hope Hornish 5M Mason Mingus 6 Logan Runyon 7 Wes Griffith, Jr. 12 Dan Leeck 12B Harrison Burton 15 Christian Eckes 18 Noah Gragson 20 Jack Dossey III 22 Trevor Noles 22W Scott Whitehouse 23 Eddie Van Meter 26 Travis Braden 26S Chandler Smith 26T Rick Turner 40 Jordan Miller 41 Hunter Jack 51 Cole Rouse 51N Stephen Nasse 66 Steve Wallace 71 John VanDoorn 81 Terry Fisher, Jr. 91 Rich Segvich 97 Chase Purdy 99 Raphael Lessard 131 Kyle Crump

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Catalano Wins First RoC Sportsman Mod Race at Delaware ARCA MT Thunderstruck 93 at Elko More Than Just a Race »