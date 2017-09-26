Fast Facts: Race of Champions 250 at Lake Erie (PA)

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s 67th Race of Champions at Lake Erie Speedway (PA) in 51’s Fast Facts below.

Dates: September 28 – September 30

Track: Lake Erie Speedway

Location: 10700 Delmas Dr. North East, PA 16428

Sanction: Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series

Last Year’s Winner: Matt Hirschman

Broadcast Information: Speed51.com will provide a live video stream of Saturday’s racing for $35.99. Click here to purchase today.

Tickets:

Thursday – Free General Admission

Friday – Adult GA $25, Senior GA $23, Children (6-16) GA $10, Reserved (All Ages) $30, Children Under 5 Free GA

Saturday – Adults GA ($35), Senior GA ($33), Reserved (All Ages) $40, Children (6-16) GA $12, Children Under 5 Free GA

Combo Passes – Two-Day (Friday & Saturday) GA $45, Two-day Reserved $55

Pit Passes:

Thursday Practice: $20 Member / $25 Non Member

Friday: $30 Member / $40 Non Member

Saturday: $50 Member / $60 Non Member

Three-Day Pass: $90 Member / $110 Non Member

Weekend Camping: $50

Track Phone: (814) 725-3303

Fast Facts: This will be the first year that the Race of Champions 250 is held at Lake Erie Speedway. Matt Hirschman enters the race as a four-time winner and will be looking to become the inaugural winner at Lake Erie. Chuck Hossfeld will be another driver to watch as he chases his third career Race of Champions victory. Andy Jankowiak enters the event fresh off a big win in the U.S. Open at Lancaster National Speedway in New York. Hirschman (Myrtle Beach Speedway – Myrtle Beach 400), Eric Mauriello (Wall Stadium – Turkey Derby), Andy Seuss (Concord Motorsports Park – North/South Shootout) and Ron Silk (New Smyrna Speedway – Richie Evans Memorial) all have guaranteed starting positions for the event. The race, which was advertised to pay $12,500 to the winner, has been changed to pay $13,013.13-to-win in honor of Ted Christopher, who suddenly passed away recently, with 26 starting position paying $1,000-to-start.

Race of Champions Winners:

ROC at Oswego

2016 Matt Hirschman

ROC at Chemung

2015 Matt Hirschman

ROC at Oswego

2014 Chuck Hossfeld

2013 Matt Hirschman

2012 Matt Hirschman

2011 Zane Zeiner

2010 Tony Hirschman

2009 Billy Putney

2008 Tony Hirschman

2007 Jan Leaty

2006 TJ Potrzebowski

2005 Chuck Hossfeld

2004 Eric Beers

2003 Sege Fidanza

2002 Tim Mangus

2001 George Kent

2000 George Kent

1999 Chuck Hossfeld

1998 Sege Fidanza

1997 Tony Hirschman

1996 Jan Leaty

Run at Flemington

1995 John Blewett III

1994 Tony Siscone

1993 Bill Pauch

1992 Lenny Boyd

Run at Pocono

1991 Satch Worley

1990 Mike Stefanik

1989 Tony Hirschman

1988 Reggie Ruggiero

1987 George Brunnhoelzl

1986 George Kent

1985 Brett Bodine

1984 Brian Ross

1983 Jimmy Spencer

1982 Greg Sacks

1981 George Kent

1980 Richie Evans

1979 Richie Evans (Big Track)

1978 Geoff Bodine (Big Track)

1977 Maynard Troyer (Big Track)

Run at Trenton

1976 Maynard Troyer

1975 Ray Hendrick

1974 Fred DeSarro

1973 Richie Evans

1972 Geoff Bodine

Run at Langhorn

1971 Roger Treichler

1970 Mev Treichler

1969 Ray Hendrick

1968 Dutch Hoag

1967 Dutch Hoag

1966 Will Cagle

1965 Bill Slater

Run at Langhorn on Dirt

1964 Freddy Adams

1963 Dutch Hoag

1962 Frankie Schneider

1961 Freddy Adams

1960 Dutch Hoag

1959 Jim Delaney

1958 Jim Delaney

1957 Glenn Guthrie

1956 Dutch Hoag

1955 Pete Corey

1954 Frankie Schneider

1953 Ted Swaim

1952 Jim Delaney

1951 Hully Bunn

Race of Champions Purse: $13,013.13 to win in honor of the late Ted Christopher.

Race of Champions Entry List:

An official entry list is not available; however, a number of drivers have been named as expected entries in recent Race of Champions press releases. Among those drivers are Matt Hirschman, Chuck Hossfeld, Patrick Emerling, Bryan Sherwood, Tyler Rypkema, George Skora, Andy Jankowiak, Jonny Kay, John Fortin Jr., Zane Zeiner, Mike Leaty and Tommy Catalano.

67th Annual Race of Champions Event Schedule:

Thursday, September 28

9 a.m. – Gates Open for Campers & Haulers

3 p.m. – Pit Gates Open for Practice – All Divisions

4 p.m. to Dusk – Practice

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Eddie Lee and Closing Time “One Hell of a Racing Party” ($5 cover charge)

Friday, September 29

9 a.m. – Gates Open for Haulers & Campers

3 p.m. – Pit Gates Open

3:30 p.m. – Inspection Open & Draw for All Divisions

4:30 p.m. – Driver’s Meeting

6 p.m. – Grandstands Open

6 p.m. – Hot Lap by Division

7:05 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies (National Anthem, Invocations)

7:15 p.m. – Qualifying Races by Division

-Sportsman Modifieds (12 laps)

-Race of Champions Big 10 Super Stocks (10 laps)

8:15 p.m. – B-Main / Non Qualifier Race(s) if necessary

-Sportsman Modifieds (12 laps)

-Race of Champions Big 10 Super Stocks (10 laps)

8:45 p.m. – Race of Champions Big 10 Super Stock Feature (40 laps)

9:15 p.m. – Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Driver Introductions

9:30 p.m. – Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series (75 green flag laps)

Saturday, September 30

8 a.m. – Pit Gates Open (Haulers Enter)

9 a.m. – Inspection and Draw for Groups

11 a.m. – Hot Laps for 4-Cylinders

11:30 a.m. – Grandstands Open

11:45 a.m. – Qualifying Races for 4-Cylinders (6 laps)

12:30 p.m. – Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series Driver’s Meeting

1 p.m. – Hot Laps by Division (2 Rounds)

-Lancaster Street Stocks

-Race of Champions Late Models

-Race of Champions Asphalt Modifieds

2 p.m. – 4-Cylinder Feature (20 laps)

2:30 p.m. – Green-White-Checkered Group Time Trials for RoC Modifieds

2:45 p.m – Soft Opening, Welcome

3 p.m. – Qualifying Races by Division

Lancaster Street Stocks (8 laps)

Race of Champions Late Models (8 laps)

Race of Champions Modifieds (10 laps)

4 p.m. – B-Main / Non-Qualifiers (if necessary)

Race of Champions Modifieds (12 laps)

4:30 p.m. (approx.) – Lancaster Street Stock Feature (30 laps)

5 p.m. – Race of Champions Late Model Feature (40 laps)

5:30 p.m. – Classic Asphalt Modified Series Feature (15 laps)

5:45 p.m. – Trophy Enters Facility (Escorted and Carried by U.S. Army)

5:50 p.m. – Pre-race Ceremonies Begin

5:55 p.m. – Race of Champions Introductions Begin With Special Awards

-Hall of Fame Induction

-Grand Marshall Induction

-Honorary Starter

6 p.m. – Driver Introductions

6:20 p.m. – Command to Start Engines

6:30 p.m. – Roll Off (Four-Wide Salute)

6:38 p.m. (approx.) – Green Flag for Race of Champions 250

10 p.m. – Pit Area Closed

-Text by Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor

-Photo credit: Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

