Fast Facts: Race of Champions 250 at Lake Erie (PA)
Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s 67th Race of Champions at Lake Erie Speedway (PA) in 51’s Fast Facts below.
Dates: September 28 – September 30
Track: Lake Erie Speedway
Location: 10700 Delmas Dr. North East, PA 16428
Sanction: Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series
Last Year’s Winner: Matt Hirschman
Speed51.com will provide a live video stream of Saturday's racing for $35.99.
Tickets:
Thursday – Free General Admission
Friday – Adult GA $25, Senior GA $23, Children (6-16) GA $10, Reserved (All Ages) $30, Children Under 5 Free GA
Saturday – Adults GA ($35), Senior GA ($33), Reserved (All Ages) $40, Children (6-16) GA $12, Children Under 5 Free GA
Combo Passes – Two-Day (Friday & Saturday) GA $45, Two-day Reserved $55
Pit Passes:
Thursday Practice: $20 Member / $25 Non Member
Friday: $30 Member / $40 Non Member
Saturday: $50 Member / $60 Non Member
Three-Day Pass: $90 Member / $110 Non Member
Weekend Camping: $50
Track Phone: (814) 725-3303
Fast Facts: This will be the first year that the Race of Champions 250 is held at Lake Erie Speedway. Matt Hirschman enters the race as a four-time winner and will be looking to become the inaugural winner at Lake Erie. Chuck Hossfeld will be another driver to watch as he chases his third career Race of Champions victory. Andy Jankowiak enters the event fresh off a big win in the U.S. Open at Lancaster National Speedway in New York. Hirschman (Myrtle Beach Speedway – Myrtle Beach 400), Eric Mauriello (Wall Stadium – Turkey Derby), Andy Seuss (Concord Motorsports Park – North/South Shootout) and Ron Silk (New Smyrna Speedway – Richie Evans Memorial) all have guaranteed starting positions for the event. The race, which was advertised to pay $12,500 to the winner, has been changed to pay $13,013.13-to-win in honor of Ted Christopher, who suddenly passed away recently, with 26 starting position paying $1,000-to-start.
Race of Champions Winners:
ROC at Oswego
2016 Matt Hirschman
ROC at Chemung
2015 Matt Hirschman
ROC at Oswego
2014 Chuck Hossfeld
2013 Matt Hirschman
2012 Matt Hirschman
2011 Zane Zeiner
2010 Tony Hirschman
2009 Billy Putney
2008 Tony Hirschman
2007 Jan Leaty
2006 TJ Potrzebowski
2005 Chuck Hossfeld
2004 Eric Beers
2003 Sege Fidanza
2002 Tim Mangus
2001 George Kent
2000 George Kent
1999 Chuck Hossfeld
1998 Sege Fidanza
1997 Tony Hirschman
1996 Jan Leaty
Run at Flemington
1995 John Blewett III
1994 Tony Siscone
1993 Bill Pauch
1992 Lenny Boyd
Run at Pocono
1991 Satch Worley
1990 Mike Stefanik
1989 Tony Hirschman
1988 Reggie Ruggiero
1987 George Brunnhoelzl
1986 George Kent
1985 Brett Bodine
1984 Brian Ross
1983 Jimmy Spencer
1982 Greg Sacks
1981 George Kent
1980 Richie Evans
1979 Richie Evans (Big Track)
1978 Geoff Bodine (Big Track)
1977 Maynard Troyer (Big Track)
Run at Trenton
1976 Maynard Troyer
1975 Ray Hendrick
1974 Fred DeSarro
1973 Richie Evans
1972 Geoff Bodine
Run at Langhorn
1971 Roger Treichler
1970 Mev Treichler
1969 Ray Hendrick
1968 Dutch Hoag
1967 Dutch Hoag
1966 Will Cagle
1965 Bill Slater
Run at Langhorn on Dirt
1964 Freddy Adams
1963 Dutch Hoag
1962 Frankie Schneider
1961 Freddy Adams
1960 Dutch Hoag
1959 Jim Delaney
1958 Jim Delaney
1957 Glenn Guthrie
1956 Dutch Hoag
1955 Pete Corey
1954 Frankie Schneider
1953 Ted Swaim
1952 Jim Delaney
1951 Hully Bunn
Race of Champions Purse: $13,013.13 to win in honor of the late Ted Christopher.
Race of Champions Entry List:
An official entry list is not available; however, a number of drivers have been named as expected entries in recent Race of Champions press releases. Among those drivers are Matt Hirschman, Chuck Hossfeld, Patrick Emerling, Bryan Sherwood, Tyler Rypkema, George Skora, Andy Jankowiak, Jonny Kay, John Fortin Jr., Zane Zeiner, Mike Leaty and Tommy Catalano.
67th Annual Race of Champions Event Schedule:
Thursday, September 28
9 a.m. – Gates Open for Campers & Haulers
3 p.m. – Pit Gates Open for Practice – All Divisions
4 p.m. to Dusk – Practice
8 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Eddie Lee and Closing Time “One Hell of a Racing Party” ($5 cover charge)
Friday, September 29
9 a.m. – Gates Open for Haulers & Campers
3 p.m. – Pit Gates Open
3:30 p.m. – Inspection Open & Draw for All Divisions
4:30 p.m. – Driver’s Meeting
6 p.m. – Grandstands Open
6 p.m. – Hot Lap by Division
7:05 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies (National Anthem, Invocations)
7:15 p.m. – Qualifying Races by Division
-Sportsman Modifieds (12 laps)
-Race of Champions Big 10 Super Stocks (10 laps)
8:15 p.m. – B-Main / Non Qualifier Race(s) if necessary
-Sportsman Modifieds (12 laps)
-Race of Champions Big 10 Super Stocks (10 laps)
8:45 p.m. – Race of Champions Big 10 Super Stock Feature (40 laps)
9:15 p.m. – Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Driver Introductions
9:30 p.m. – Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series (75 green flag laps)
Saturday, September 30
8 a.m. – Pit Gates Open (Haulers Enter)
9 a.m. – Inspection and Draw for Groups
11 a.m. – Hot Laps for 4-Cylinders
11:30 a.m. – Grandstands Open
11:45 a.m. – Qualifying Races for 4-Cylinders (6 laps)
12:30 p.m. – Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series Driver’s Meeting
1 p.m. – Hot Laps by Division (2 Rounds)
-Lancaster Street Stocks
-Race of Champions Late Models
-Race of Champions Asphalt Modifieds
2 p.m. – 4-Cylinder Feature (20 laps)
2:30 p.m. – Green-White-Checkered Group Time Trials for RoC Modifieds
2:45 p.m – Soft Opening, Welcome
3 p.m. – Qualifying Races by Division
Lancaster Street Stocks (8 laps)
Race of Champions Late Models (8 laps)
Race of Champions Modifieds (10 laps)
4 p.m. – B-Main / Non-Qualifiers (if necessary)
Race of Champions Modifieds (12 laps)
4:30 p.m. (approx.) – Lancaster Street Stock Feature (30 laps)
5 p.m. – Race of Champions Late Model Feature (40 laps)
5:30 p.m. – Classic Asphalt Modified Series Feature (15 laps)
5:45 p.m. – Trophy Enters Facility (Escorted and Carried by U.S. Army)
5:50 p.m. – Pre-race Ceremonies Begin
5:55 p.m. – Race of Champions Introductions Begin With Special Awards
-Hall of Fame Induction
-Grand Marshall Induction
-Honorary Starter
6 p.m. – Driver Introductions
6:20 p.m. – Command to Start Engines
6:30 p.m. – Roll Off (Four-Wide Salute)
6:38 p.m. (approx.) – Green Flag for Race of Champions 250
10 p.m. – Pit Area Closed


