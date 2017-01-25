Fast Facts: CRA SpeedFest 2017 at Crisp Motorsports Park
Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s CRA SpeedFest 200 in 51’s Fast Facts below. (Featured photo credit: Speed51.com/Bruce Nuttleman)
Dates: Friday, January 27th – Sunday, January 29th
Track: Crisp Motorsports Park, 385 Farmers Market Road Cordele, Ga 31015
Location: Cordele, GA
Sanction: ARCA / CRA Super Series & JEGS All-Stars Tour
Last year’s winner: Bubba Pollard (SLM), John Hunter Nemechek (PLM)
Live coverage: 51 will provide a live video feed and Trackside Now Coverage that can be purchased here.
Track phone: 229-938-8814
Primary race sponsors: JEGS
Notes: Bubba Pollard returns to defend his first SpeedFest win from 2016. Pollard won the RedEye 100 for the second time in his career just a few weeks back. Defending Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes returns to the driver’s seat in Georgia looking for a fourth straight win. Eckes won the Myrtle Beach 400, the Thanksgiving Classic and then the Derby. CARS Tour Super Late Model champion Raphael Lessard, Southern Super Series winners Casey Roderick, and Harrison Burton will also be on hand.
On the Pro Late Model side former track champion Chris Dilbeck, Justin South, and Chandler Smith lead a talent field of drivers seeking their first wins at SpeedFest. As of right now there are no former winners in the field.
SpeedFest Winners:
SpeedFest Super Late Model Winners
2016 – Bubba Pollard
2015 – Chase Elliott
2014 – Chase Elliott
2013 – Jeff Choquette
2012 – Kyle Busch
2011 – Chase Elliott
2010 – Kyle Busch
2009 – Kyle Busch
2008 – Jeff Choquette
2007 – Eddie Hoffman
2006 – Mike Fritts
2005 – Charlie Menard
SpeedFest Pro Late Model Winners
2016 – John Hunter Nemechek
2015 – John Hunter Nemechek
2014 – John Hunter Nemechek
2013 – Chase Elliott
2012 – Chase Elliott
2011 – Chase Elliott
2010 – Greg Simpson
2009 – Greg Simpson
SpeedFest Purses: $7,000 to win SLM, and $4,000 to win PLM race.
SpeedFest Super Late Model Entries:
01 Derek Scott
4 Jay Fogleman
4M Kyle McCallum
5 Jerry Artuso
6 Brandon Setzer
7 Casey Roderick
8 Jordan Pruitt
8F Tate Fogleman
9 Chris Dilbeck
10 Steve Dorer
12 Harrison Burton
14 Connor Okzesik
15 Chritian Eckes
20 Erik Jones
23 Eddie VanMeter
23G Spencer Gallagher
26 Bubba Pollard
26S Chandler Smith
29 Spencer Davis
33 Brandon Jones
41 Hunter Jack
51Stephen Nasse
77 Zane Smith
81 Antohy Campi
83 Scotty Ellis
97P Chase Purdy
98 Justin Ashburn
99 Raphael Lessard
SpeedFest Pro Late Model Entries:
4 Kyle McCallum
04 Phil Bozell
9 Chris Dilbeck
10 Steve Dorer
11 Jordan McCallum
12 Joe Graf Jr.
14 Carson Hocevar
14M Sterling Marlin
18 Casey Roderick
20 Jack Dossey III
21 Ryan Herbert
22 Kevin Herbert
23 Dalton Grindle
24 Christopher Tullis
26 Chandler Smith
27 Joe Ross
30 Joshua James
30K Bobby Knox Jr.
32 Stuart Dutton
34 Nolan Pope
38 Hunter Byrd
43 Justin South
46 Cole Williams
48 Kent Crane
53 Kyle Ivey
83 Andy Bozell
127 David Strode
SpeedFest Schedule:
Friday, January 27
(Optional / No Tech)
10:00 Pits Open
12:00 – 6pm Practice
6:30 Track Closes
Saturday, January 28
8:30 Pits Open/Tech Lines Open
Pro Late Tech ONLY until 10:45
10:15 Super Late Tire Selection (8 Tires) 11:00 Pro and Super Drivers Meeting 11:15 Pro Late Tire Selection (4 Tires) 12:00 Pro Late Model Practice #1
12:45 Super Late Model Practice #1 1:30 Pro Late Model Practice #2 2:15 Super Late Model Practice #2
Super Race Set released for scuffing
Pro Qualifying Tires Released 2:45 Pro Late Models to Qual. Tech 3:00 Practice Ends
Super Qualifying Tires Released 3:30 Super Late Models to Qual. Tech 4:15 Pro Late Model Qualifying
5:00 Super Late Model Qualifying 6:00 Super tires returned to impound 7:00 Track Closes
Sunday, January 29
7:00am Gates Open
8:00am Hauler Removal Begins
8:45am Super Late 1st Set Tires Released
9:30am All Haulers MUST be removed from infield by 10:00 (penalties apply)
9:30 Pro and Super Drivers Meeting
10:00 Super Late Cars to Tech
11:00 Chapel Service
11:45 All Cars must be Gridded
12:00 Autograph Session for Both Divisions
12:30 Super Late 2nd Tire Set Released
12:45 Autograph Session Ends
1:00 Driver Introductions (Both Divisions)
1:30 Legends Feature (20 Laps or 20 minutes)
Bandolero Feature (15 Laps or 15 minutes)
JEGS Tour /Pro Late Model 125 Lap Race
ARCA/CRA Super Series SpeedFest 200
