Fast Facts: CRA SpeedFest 2017 at Crisp Motorsports Park

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s CRA SpeedFest 200 in 51’s Fast Facts below. (Featured photo credit: Speed51.com/Bruce Nuttleman)

Dates: Friday, January 27th – Sunday, January 29th

Track: Crisp Motorsports Park, 385 Farmers Market Road Cordele, Ga 31015

Location: Cordele, GA

Sanction: ARCA / CRA Super Series & JEGS All-Stars Tour

Last year’s winner: Bubba Pollard (SLM), John Hunter Nemechek (PLM)

Live coverage: 51 will provide a live video feed and Trackside Now Coverage that can be purchased here.

Track phone: 229-938-8814

Primary race sponsors: JEGS

Notes: Bubba Pollard returns to defend his first SpeedFest win from 2016. Pollard won the RedEye 100 for the second time in his career just a few weeks back. Defending Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes returns to the driver’s seat in Georgia looking for a fourth straight win. Eckes won the Myrtle Beach 400, the Thanksgiving Classic and then the Derby. CARS Tour Super Late Model champion Raphael Lessard, Southern Super Series winners Casey Roderick, and Harrison Burton will also be on hand.

On the Pro Late Model side former track champion Chris Dilbeck, Justin South, and Chandler Smith lead a talent field of drivers seeking their first wins at SpeedFest. As of right now there are no former winners in the field.

SpeedFest Winners:

SpeedFest Super Late Model Winners

2016 – Bubba Pollard

2015 – Chase Elliott

2014 – Chase Elliott

2013 – Jeff Choquette

2012 – Kyle Busch

2011 – Chase Elliott

2010 – Kyle Busch

2009 – Kyle Busch

2008 – Jeff Choquette

2007 – Eddie Hoffman

2006 – Mike Fritts

2005 – Charlie Menard

SpeedFest Pro Late Model Winners

2016 – John Hunter Nemechek

2015 – John Hunter Nemechek

2014 – John Hunter Nemechek

2013 – Chase Elliott

2012 – Chase Elliott

2011 – Chase Elliott

2010 – Greg Simpson

2009 – Greg Simpson

SpeedFest Purses: $7,000 to win SLM, and $4,000 to win PLM race.

SpeedFest Super Late Model Entries:

01 Derek Scott

4 Jay Fogleman

4M Kyle McCallum

5 Jerry Artuso

6 Brandon Setzer

7 Casey Roderick

8 Jordan Pruitt

8F Tate Fogleman

9 Chris Dilbeck

10 Steve Dorer

12 Harrison Burton

14 Connor Okzesik

15 Chritian Eckes

20 Erik Jones

23 Eddie VanMeter

23G Spencer Gallagher

26 Bubba Pollard

26S Chandler Smith

29 Spencer Davis

33 Brandon Jones

41 Hunter Jack

51Stephen Nasse

77 Zane Smith

81 Antohy Campi

83 Scotty Ellis

97P Chase Purdy

98 Justin Ashburn

99 Raphael Lessard

SpeedFest Pro Late Model Entries:

4 Kyle McCallum

04 Phil Bozell

9 Chris Dilbeck

10 Steve Dorer

11 Jordan McCallum

12 Joe Graf Jr.

14 Carson Hocevar

14M Sterling Marlin

18 Casey Roderick

20 Jack Dossey III

21 Ryan Herbert

22 Kevin Herbert

23 Dalton Grindle

24 Christopher Tullis

26 Chandler Smith

27 Joe Ross

30 Joshua James

30K Bobby Knox Jr.

32 Stuart Dutton

34 Nolan Pope

38 Hunter Byrd

43 Justin South

46 Cole Williams

48 Kent Crane

53 Kyle Ivey

83 Andy Bozell

127 David Strode

SpeedFest Schedule:

Friday, January 27

(Optional / No Tech)

10:00 Pits Open

12:00 – 6pm Practice

6:30 Track Closes

Saturday, January 28

8:30 Pits Open/Tech Lines Open

Pro Late Tech ONLY until 10:45

10:15 Super Late Tire Selection (8 Tires) 11:00 Pro and Super Drivers Meeting 11:15 Pro Late Tire Selection (4 Tires) 12:00 Pro Late Model Practice #1

12:45 Super Late Model Practice #1 1:30 Pro Late Model Practice #2 2:15 Super Late Model Practice #2

Super Race Set released for scuffing

Pro Qualifying Tires Released 2:45 Pro Late Models to Qual. Tech 3:00 Practice Ends

Super Qualifying Tires Released 3:30 Super Late Models to Qual. Tech 4:15 Pro Late Model Qualifying

5:00 Super Late Model Qualifying 6:00 Super tires returned to impound 7:00 Track Closes

Sunday, January 29

7:00am Gates Open

8:00am Hauler Removal Begins

8:45am Super Late 1st Set Tires Released

9:30am All Haulers MUST be removed from infield by 10:00 (penalties apply)

9:30 Pro and Super Drivers Meeting

10:00 Super Late Cars to Tech

11:00 Chapel Service

11:45 All Cars must be Gridded

12:00 Autograph Session for Both Divisions

12:30 Super Late 2nd Tire Set Released

12:45 Autograph Session Ends

1:00 Driver Introductions (Both Divisions)

1:30 Legends Feature (20 Laps or 20 minutes)

Bandolero Feature (15 Laps or 15 minutes)

JEGS Tour /Pro Late Model 125 Lap Race

ARCA/CRA Super Series SpeedFest 200

Related Posts

« #RoadToBristol: So. Super Series Announces Criteria for Provisionals VIDEO: TBT Late Race Fireworks Decide SpeedFest 200 (2016) »