LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM SSS Nashville 58 Tyler Ankrum 2016

Fast Facts: 33rd Annual All American 400 at Nashville (TN)

September 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s 33rd Annual All American 400 at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) in 51’s Fast Facts below. 

 

Dates: September 30 – October 1

 

Track: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (.596-mile oval)

 

Location: 625 Smith Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

 

Sanction: Track Event

 

Last Year’s Winner: Bubba Pollard

 

300x250 Fairgrounds Speedway 2017.10.01 All American(2)Media Coverage: Speed51.com will provide Trackside Now coverage of Saturday and Sunday’s action.

 

Tickets:  

Saturday – $10 General Admission, Seniors/Military $8, Kids (6-12) $5, Kids 5 and Under Free

 

Sunday – $15 General Admission, Seniors/Military $12, Kids (6-12) $5, Kids 5 and Under Free

 

Two-Day Tickets – Adult $20, Senior/Military $18, Kids (6-12) $10, Kids 5 and Under Free

 

Pit Passes: 

Thursday: $15

Friday: $20

Saturday: $35

Sunday: $40

Three-Day Pass (Friday, Saturday & Sunday): $90

 

Track Phone: (615) 254-1986

 

Fast Facts: A total of six drivers will be competing in all 500 laps (400 in Super Late Model, 100 in Pro Late Model) on Sunday.  Those drivers include Stephen Nasse, Casey Roderick, Willie Allen, Chandler Smith, Bobby Knox Jr. and Michael House. Defending race winner Bubba Pollard is the only former All American 400 winner currently on the Super Late Model entry list. The race will once again return to its roots as a 400-lap Super Late Model race with controlled cautions. The controlled cautions format allows drivers to pit under yellow flag conditions without losing positions to others that also visit pit road. In addition to chasing the Super Late Model prize, Casey Roderick will also be looking to clinch the Nashville track championship. Wisconsin Late Model star and Dixieland 250 winner Casey Johnson will make the trip to Nashville for his first All American 400 start.

 

All American 400 Winners:

2016 Bubba Pollard

2015 Daniel Hemric

2014 John Hunter Nemechek

2013 Chase Elliott

2012 Ross Kenneth

2010 TJ Reaid

2010 Dillon Olliver

2008 Brian Campbell

2008 Chris Gabehart

2007 Johnny VanDoorn

2007 Eddie Hoffman

2006 Boris Jurkovic

2006 Eddie Hoffman

2005 Jason Hogan

2004 Chuck Barnes Jr.

2003 Brian Hoppe

2000 Mike Garvey

1999 Wayne Anderson

1998 Freddie Query

1997 Freddie Query

1996 Wayne Anderson

1995 Jeff Purvis

1994 Bobby Gill

1993 Mike Garvey

1992 Jeff Purvis

1991 Jeff Purvis

1990 Gary St. Amant

1989 Butch Miller

1988 Butch Miller

1987 Darrell Waltrip

1986 Gary Balough

1985 Rusty Wallace

1984 Gary Balough

1983 Jim Sauter

1982 Bob Senneker

1981 Butch Lindley

 

All American 400 Entry List:

Car # Driver
2W Donnie Wilson
5 Casey Johnson
5M Mason Mingus
9 Jeff Choquette
14 Cale Gale
14 Michael House
15 Christian Eckes
15 Austin Thaxton
18 Casey Roderick
26 Bubba Pollard
26A Willie Allen
26C Chandler Smith
30 Bobby Knox, Jr.
42 Chad Finley
42 Dennis Prunty
43 Dennis Schoenfeld
51 Stephen Nasse
51 Cole Rouse
55 Spencer Davis
57 Cole Timm
58 Tyler Ankrum
66 Steven Wallace
97 Chase Purdy
99 Raphael Lessard
121 Joseph Meyer

 

All American 400 Event Schedule: 

Thursday, September 28

2 p.m. – Pit Gate and Tech Opens

3 – 7 p.m. – Open Practice (Local Practice Only)

7 p.m. – Qualify 1/4-mile Divisions (2 laps)

8 p.m. – Track Closes

 

Friday, September 29

7:30 a.m. – Pit Ticket Gate Open

8:30 – 11 a.m. – Parking Late Model Rigs

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Late Model Tech Only

2 p.m. – PLM & SLM Qualifying Tire Selection

3 – 7 p.m. – Late Model Practice Only (Four 30-minute sessions each)

 

Saturday, September 30

8 a.m. – Pit Gates Open

8:30 a.m. – Late Model Driver’s Meeting

9 a.m. – SLM Race Tire Selection

9:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Late Model Practice Only

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – PLM Pre-Qualifying Tech by Groups

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Super Truck Practice Only

1 p.m. – PLM Tire Selection Begins, Super Trucks to Follow

1 – 3 p.m. – SLM Pre-Qualifying Tech by Groups

3 p.m. – Grandstand Gates Open

3 p.m. – 1/4 Mile and Super Trucks Driver’s Meeting – Mandatory

3:15 p.m. – Qualifying for PLM & SLM (Lock in Top 28 Each)

5:15 p.m. – Pre-Race Ceremonies Begin

5:30 p.m. – Green Flag Drops

Pro Mods (20 laps)

National Qualifier Legends (30 laps)

Front Runners (30 laps)

Pure Stocks (25 laps)

Super Street (30 laps)

Sportsman (35 laps)

Last Chance Races (if needed – 25 laps)

Super Trucks (40 laps)

Crowning of Local Division Champions

 

Sunday, October 1

8 a.m. – Pit Gate Opens

8:30 a.m. – Last Chance Advanced Cars Tire Selection

8:45 a.m. – Driver Chapel Service

9 a.m. – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

9:30 a.m. – Race Tires Released

10 – 11 a.m. – Pro Late Model Tech and On Grid

11 a.m. – Pre-race Ceremonies Begin

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Super Late Model Tech and Lined Up on 1/4 Mile

11:15 a.m. – Driver Introductions (All Cars to Starting Grid)

12 p.m. – Green Flag Drops

Big Machine Records Pro Late Models (100 laps)

Crowning of Big Machine Records Pro Late Model Champion

Freeman Webb Super Late Models (400 laps)

Crowning of the 33rd Annual All American 400 Champion

 

-Text by Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 28-30: Lake Erie Speedway (PA) - Race of Champions Weekend

  • September 29 - October 1: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) - All American 400

  • September 30 - October 1: Thunder Road (VT) - 55th Vermont Milk Bowl

  • September 30: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series

  • October 1: Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) - Fall Final - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Presenting Partner