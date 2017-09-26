Fast Facts: 33rd Annual All American 400 at Nashville (TN)

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s 33rd Annual All American 400 at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) in 51’s Fast Facts below.

Dates: September 30 – October 1

Track: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (.596-mile oval)

Location: 625 Smith Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

Sanction: Track Event

Last Year’s Winner: Bubba Pollard

Media Coverage: Speed51.com will provide Trackside Now coverage of Saturday and Sunday’s action.

Tickets:

Saturday – $10 General Admission, Seniors/Military $8, Kids (6-12) $5, Kids 5 and Under Free

Sunday – $15 General Admission, Seniors/Military $12, Kids (6-12) $5, Kids 5 and Under Free

Two-Day Tickets – Adult $20, Senior/Military $18, Kids (6-12) $10, Kids 5 and Under Free

Pit Passes:

Thursday: $15

Friday: $20

Saturday: $35

Sunday: $40

Three-Day Pass (Friday, Saturday & Sunday): $90

Track Phone: (615) 254-1986

Fast Facts: A total of six drivers will be competing in all 500 laps (400 in Super Late Model, 100 in Pro Late Model) on Sunday. Those drivers include Stephen Nasse, Casey Roderick, Willie Allen, Chandler Smith, Bobby Knox Jr. and Michael House. Defending race winner Bubba Pollard is the only former All American 400 winner currently on the Super Late Model entry list. The race will once again return to its roots as a 400-lap Super Late Model race with controlled cautions. The controlled cautions format allows drivers to pit under yellow flag conditions without losing positions to others that also visit pit road. In addition to chasing the Super Late Model prize, Casey Roderick will also be looking to clinch the Nashville track championship. Wisconsin Late Model star and Dixieland 250 winner Casey Johnson will make the trip to Nashville for his first All American 400 start.

All American 400 Winners:

2016 Bubba Pollard

2015 Daniel Hemric

2014 John Hunter Nemechek

2013 Chase Elliott

2012 Ross Kenneth

2010 TJ Reaid

2010 Dillon Olliver

2008 Brian Campbell

2008 Chris Gabehart

2007 Johnny VanDoorn

2007 Eddie Hoffman

2006 Boris Jurkovic

2006 Eddie Hoffman

2005 Jason Hogan

2004 Chuck Barnes Jr.

2003 Brian Hoppe

2000 Mike Garvey

1999 Wayne Anderson

1998 Freddie Query

1997 Freddie Query

1996 Wayne Anderson

1995 Jeff Purvis

1994 Bobby Gill

1993 Mike Garvey

1992 Jeff Purvis

1991 Jeff Purvis

1990 Gary St. Amant

1989 Butch Miller

1988 Butch Miller

1987 Darrell Waltrip

1986 Gary Balough

1985 Rusty Wallace

1984 Gary Balough

1983 Jim Sauter

1982 Bob Senneker

1981 Butch Lindley

All American 400 Entry List:

Car # Driver 2W Donnie Wilson 5 Casey Johnson 5M Mason Mingus 9 Jeff Choquette 14 Cale Gale 14 Michael House 15 Christian Eckes 15 Austin Thaxton 18 Casey Roderick 26 Bubba Pollard 26A Willie Allen 26C Chandler Smith 30 Bobby Knox, Jr. 42 Chad Finley 42 Dennis Prunty 43 Dennis Schoenfeld 51 Stephen Nasse 51 Cole Rouse 55 Spencer Davis 57 Cole Timm 58 Tyler Ankrum 66 Steven Wallace 97 Chase Purdy 99 Raphael Lessard 121 Joseph Meyer

All American 400 Event Schedule:

Thursday, September 28

2 p.m. – Pit Gate and Tech Opens

3 – 7 p.m. – Open Practice (Local Practice Only)

7 p.m. – Qualify 1/4-mile Divisions (2 laps)

8 p.m. – Track Closes

Friday, September 29

7:30 a.m. – Pit Ticket Gate Open

8:30 – 11 a.m. – Parking Late Model Rigs

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Late Model Tech Only

2 p.m. – PLM & SLM Qualifying Tire Selection

3 – 7 p.m. – Late Model Practice Only (Four 30-minute sessions each)

Saturday, September 30

8 a.m. – Pit Gates Open

8:30 a.m. – Late Model Driver’s Meeting

9 a.m. – SLM Race Tire Selection

9:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Late Model Practice Only

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – PLM Pre-Qualifying Tech by Groups

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Super Truck Practice Only

1 p.m. – PLM Tire Selection Begins, Super Trucks to Follow

1 – 3 p.m. – SLM Pre-Qualifying Tech by Groups

3 p.m. – Grandstand Gates Open

3 p.m. – 1/4 Mile and Super Trucks Driver’s Meeting – Mandatory

3:15 p.m. – Qualifying for PLM & SLM (Lock in Top 28 Each)

5:15 p.m. – Pre-Race Ceremonies Begin

5:30 p.m. – Green Flag Drops

Pro Mods (20 laps)

National Qualifier Legends (30 laps)

Front Runners (30 laps)

Pure Stocks (25 laps)

Super Street (30 laps)

Sportsman (35 laps)

Last Chance Races (if needed – 25 laps)

Super Trucks (40 laps)

Crowning of Local Division Champions

Sunday, October 1

8 a.m. – Pit Gate Opens

8:30 a.m. – Last Chance Advanced Cars Tire Selection

8:45 a.m. – Driver Chapel Service

9 a.m. – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

9:30 a.m. – Race Tires Released

10 – 11 a.m. – Pro Late Model Tech and On Grid

11 a.m. – Pre-race Ceremonies Begin

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Super Late Model Tech and Lined Up on 1/4 Mile

11:15 a.m. – Driver Introductions (All Cars to Starting Grid)

12 p.m. – Green Flag Drops

Big Machine Records Pro Late Models (100 laps)

Crowning of Big Machine Records Pro Late Model Champion

Freeman Webb Super Late Models (400 laps)

Crowning of the 33rd Annual All American 400 Champion

-Text by Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

