Fast Facts: 33rd Annual All American 400 at Nashville (TN)
Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s 33rd Annual All American 400 at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) in 51’s Fast Facts below.
Dates: September 30 – October 1
Track: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (.596-mile oval)
Location: 625 Smith Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
Sanction: Track Event
Last Year’s Winner: Bubba Pollard
Media Coverage: Speed51.com will provide Trackside Now coverage of Saturday and Sunday’s action.
Tickets:
Saturday – $10 General Admission, Seniors/Military $8, Kids (6-12) $5, Kids 5 and Under Free
Sunday – $15 General Admission, Seniors/Military $12, Kids (6-12) $5, Kids 5 and Under Free
Two-Day Tickets – Adult $20, Senior/Military $18, Kids (6-12) $10, Kids 5 and Under Free
Pit Passes:
Thursday: $15
Friday: $20
Saturday: $35
Sunday: $40
Three-Day Pass (Friday, Saturday & Sunday): $90
Track Phone: (615) 254-1986
Fast Facts: A total of six drivers will be competing in all 500 laps (400 in Super Late Model, 100 in Pro Late Model) on Sunday. Those drivers include Stephen Nasse, Casey Roderick, Willie Allen, Chandler Smith, Bobby Knox Jr. and Michael House. Defending race winner Bubba Pollard is the only former All American 400 winner currently on the Super Late Model entry list. The race will once again return to its roots as a 400-lap Super Late Model race with controlled cautions. The controlled cautions format allows drivers to pit under yellow flag conditions without losing positions to others that also visit pit road. In addition to chasing the Super Late Model prize, Casey Roderick will also be looking to clinch the Nashville track championship. Wisconsin Late Model star and Dixieland 250 winner Casey Johnson will make the trip to Nashville for his first All American 400 start.
All American 400 Winners:
2016 Bubba Pollard
2015 Daniel Hemric
2014 John Hunter Nemechek
2013 Chase Elliott
2012 Ross Kenneth
2010 TJ Reaid
2010 Dillon Olliver
2008 Brian Campbell
2008 Chris Gabehart
2007 Johnny VanDoorn
2007 Eddie Hoffman
2006 Boris Jurkovic
2006 Eddie Hoffman
2005 Jason Hogan
2004 Chuck Barnes Jr.
2003 Brian Hoppe
2000 Mike Garvey
1999 Wayne Anderson
1998 Freddie Query
1997 Freddie Query
1996 Wayne Anderson
1995 Jeff Purvis
1994 Bobby Gill
1993 Mike Garvey
1992 Jeff Purvis
1991 Jeff Purvis
1990 Gary St. Amant
1989 Butch Miller
1988 Butch Miller
1987 Darrell Waltrip
1986 Gary Balough
1985 Rusty Wallace
1984 Gary Balough
1983 Jim Sauter
1982 Bob Senneker
1981 Butch Lindley
All American 400 Entry List:
|Car #
|Driver
|2W
|Donnie Wilson
|5
|Casey Johnson
|5M
|Mason Mingus
|9
|Jeff Choquette
|14
|Cale Gale
|14
|Michael House
|15
|Christian Eckes
|15
|Austin Thaxton
|18
|Casey Roderick
|26
|Bubba Pollard
|26A
|Willie Allen
|26C
|Chandler Smith
|30
|Bobby Knox, Jr.
|42
|Chad Finley
|42
|Dennis Prunty
|43
|Dennis Schoenfeld
|51
|Stephen Nasse
|51
|Cole Rouse
|55
|Spencer Davis
|57
|Cole Timm
|58
|Tyler Ankrum
|66
|Steven Wallace
|97
|Chase Purdy
|99
|Raphael Lessard
|121
|Joseph Meyer
All American 400 Event Schedule:
Thursday, September 28
2 p.m. – Pit Gate and Tech Opens
3 – 7 p.m. – Open Practice (Local Practice Only)
7 p.m. – Qualify 1/4-mile Divisions (2 laps)
8 p.m. – Track Closes
Friday, September 29
7:30 a.m. – Pit Ticket Gate Open
8:30 – 11 a.m. – Parking Late Model Rigs
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Late Model Tech Only
2 p.m. – PLM & SLM Qualifying Tire Selection
3 – 7 p.m. – Late Model Practice Only (Four 30-minute sessions each)
Saturday, September 30
8 a.m. – Pit Gates Open
8:30 a.m. – Late Model Driver’s Meeting
9 a.m. – SLM Race Tire Selection
9:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Late Model Practice Only
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – PLM Pre-Qualifying Tech by Groups
11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Super Truck Practice Only
1 p.m. – PLM Tire Selection Begins, Super Trucks to Follow
1 – 3 p.m. – SLM Pre-Qualifying Tech by Groups
3 p.m. – Grandstand Gates Open
3 p.m. – 1/4 Mile and Super Trucks Driver’s Meeting – Mandatory
3:15 p.m. – Qualifying for PLM & SLM (Lock in Top 28 Each)
5:15 p.m. – Pre-Race Ceremonies Begin
5:30 p.m. – Green Flag Drops
Pro Mods (20 laps)
National Qualifier Legends (30 laps)
Front Runners (30 laps)
Pure Stocks (25 laps)
Super Street (30 laps)
Sportsman (35 laps)
Last Chance Races (if needed – 25 laps)
Super Trucks (40 laps)
Crowning of Local Division Champions
Sunday, October 1
8 a.m. – Pit Gate Opens
8:30 a.m. – Last Chance Advanced Cars Tire Selection
8:45 a.m. – Driver Chapel Service
9 a.m. – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting
9:30 a.m. – Race Tires Released
10 – 11 a.m. – Pro Late Model Tech and On Grid
11 a.m. – Pre-race Ceremonies Begin
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Super Late Model Tech and Lined Up on 1/4 Mile
11:15 a.m. – Driver Introductions (All Cars to Starting Grid)
12 p.m. – Green Flag Drops
Big Machine Records Pro Late Models (100 laps)
Crowning of Big Machine Records Pro Late Model Champion
Freeman Webb Super Late Models (400 laps)
Crowning of the 33rd Annual All American 400 Champion
-Text by Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor
-Photo credit: Speed51.com
