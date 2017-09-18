LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Outlaw SLM JR Roahrig Tyler Roahrig Toledo Victory Lane

Family Affair at Toledo as Roahrigs Dominate Glass City 200

September 18, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Top Stories

JR Roahrig and Tyler Roahrig dominated the Sweet Manufacturing Series’ half of the Glass City 200 at Toledo Speedway Saturday night, but at the end of the 100-lap Outlaw Super Late Model feature, it was the father who bested his son.

 

Steve Needles led the first 27 laps of the race, but brought out the red flag on lap 37 when his engine expired, dumping oil on the track and damaging several cars. JR Roahrig inherited the lead following clean-up but ceded to son Tyler Roahrig on lap 50.  The two Roahrigs would battle for the lead on several restarts, but it was JR Roahrig that would lead the last 22 laps on his way to winning the Sweet Manufacturing Series Glass City 200.

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)JR Roahrig told Speed51.com powered by JEGS that he was surprised by Tyler’s pass, but he didn’t let it bother him.

 

“After we got the lead, the car was a little loose, but manageable loose.  As long as it wasn’t going to get any worse, it was good,” he explained.  “And then when Tyler got beside me on that restart and I got ahead of him, I’m like, OK, we’re going to maintain here.  All of a sudden, he pulls up on the outside, and I’m like, there ain’t no way I’m getting passed on the outside here.  And he did it.  I thought on a restart maybe but not there.  Next restart I started on the outside and got him back, and held on from there.”

 

Tyler Roahrig discussed racing with his dad, and what led him to fall off late.

 

“It was pretty fun, I don’t know if he knew I could pass him on the outside when I did.  He got around me on that restart and that was pretty much the end of it there,” Tyler said.  “Was pretty much just hanging on there at the end.  All I could do just to keep up.  I don’t know if I was too hard on the tires or whatever, but when we went back green it just wasn’t there anymore.  Overall a great night, I just didn’t want to see that caution there at the end.  That’s racing.  Happy to see my dad win, that’s awesome.  Terry (Senneker) got second, learned a lot racing with them over the years.  I guess if I can finish third I would choose it to be both those guys.”

 

The Glass City 200 was the finale for the Sweet Manufacturing Series, a six-race championship that included the Gary Terry “Follow Your Dreams” 125, Kalamazoo Klash, and Summer Sizzler.  Tyler Roahrig’s third-place finish was good enough to secure the inaugural Sweet Manufacturing Series Championship.

 

Tyler discussed the importance of his first points championship following the race.

 

“Pretty proud of that, it’s the first championship I’ve really ever won.  Proud of that.  It pretty much encompassed all of the big outlaw races that I normally go to.  I really wanted to support the series and see a lot of people support the series to make it grow.”

 

Race fans can find on-demand Trackside Now coverage of Saturday’s Glass City 200 by clicking here.

 

Glass City 200 Results (Unofficial)

Toledo Speedway (OH) – September 16, 2017

1 25 JR Roahrig
2 37 Terry Senneker Jr
3 24 Tyler Roahrig
4 45 Frank Jiovani
5 83 Andy Bozell
6 56 Brian Bergakker
7 88 Billy Roberts
8 7 Justin Claucherty
9 P51 Scott Pemberton
10 9 TK Whitman
11 15 Brian Maxim
12 01 Nick Bailey
13 71 Harold Fair Jr
14 53 Joe Hawes
15 97 Tom Cronenwett
16 18 Steve Needles
17 50 Brandon Lyons
18 16B Chad Blount
19 8 Phil Bozell
20 116 Jack Varney
21 😯 Tommy O’Leary IV
22 83 Andy Bozell
23 33 Albert Francis
24 0 Dennis Strickland
25 5 Jeff Ganus
26 66 Jimmy Thiel
27 6 Jimmie Ward Jr
Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 23: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series & Allen Turner PLM Finale

  • September 23: Martinsville Speedway (VA) - ValleyStar Credit Union 300 - Late Model Stock Cars

  • September 23: New Hampshire Motor Speedway - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour & ACT

  • September 24: Lancaster National Speedway (NY) - US Open - RoC Modifieds

  • September 24: Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) - Fall Brawl - JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour & More

Presenting Partner