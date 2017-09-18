Family Affair at Toledo as Roahrigs Dominate Glass City 200

JR Roahrig and Tyler Roahrig dominated the Sweet Manufacturing Series’ half of the Glass City 200 at Toledo Speedway Saturday night, but at the end of the 100-lap Outlaw Super Late Model feature, it was the father who bested his son.

Steve Needles led the first 27 laps of the race, but brought out the red flag on lap 37 when his engine expired, dumping oil on the track and damaging several cars. JR Roahrig inherited the lead following clean-up but ceded to son Tyler Roahrig on lap 50. The two Roahrigs would battle for the lead on several restarts, but it was JR Roahrig that would lead the last 22 laps on his way to winning the Sweet Manufacturing Series Glass City 200.

JR Roahrig told Speed51.com powered by JEGS that he was surprised by Tyler’s pass, but he didn’t let it bother him.

“After we got the lead, the car was a little loose, but manageable loose. As long as it wasn’t going to get any worse, it was good,” he explained. “And then when Tyler got beside me on that restart and I got ahead of him, I’m like, OK, we’re going to maintain here. All of a sudden, he pulls up on the outside, and I’m like, there ain’t no way I’m getting passed on the outside here. And he did it. I thought on a restart maybe but not there. Next restart I started on the outside and got him back, and held on from there.”

Tyler Roahrig discussed racing with his dad, and what led him to fall off late.

“It was pretty fun, I don’t know if he knew I could pass him on the outside when I did. He got around me on that restart and that was pretty much the end of it there,” Tyler said. “Was pretty much just hanging on there at the end. All I could do just to keep up. I don’t know if I was too hard on the tires or whatever, but when we went back green it just wasn’t there anymore. Overall a great night, I just didn’t want to see that caution there at the end. That’s racing. Happy to see my dad win, that’s awesome. Terry (Senneker) got second, learned a lot racing with them over the years. I guess if I can finish third I would choose it to be both those guys.”

The Glass City 200 was the finale for the Sweet Manufacturing Series, a six-race championship that included the Gary Terry “Follow Your Dreams” 125, Kalamazoo Klash, and Summer Sizzler. Tyler Roahrig’s third-place finish was good enough to secure the inaugural Sweet Manufacturing Series Championship.

Tyler discussed the importance of his first points championship following the race.

“Pretty proud of that, it’s the first championship I’ve really ever won. Proud of that. It pretty much encompassed all of the big outlaw races that I normally go to. I really wanted to support the series and see a lot of people support the series to make it grow.”

Race fans can find on-demand Trackside Now coverage of Saturday’s Glass City 200 by clicking here.

Glass City 200 Results (Unofficial)

Toledo Speedway (OH) – September 16, 2017

1 25 JR Roahrig 2 37 Terry Senneker Jr 3 24 Tyler Roahrig 4 45 Frank Jiovani 5 83 Andy Bozell 6 56 Brian Bergakker 7 88 Billy Roberts 8 7 Justin Claucherty 9 P51 Scott Pemberton 10 9 TK Whitman 11 15 Brian Maxim 12 01 Nick Bailey 13 71 Harold Fair Jr 14 53 Joe Hawes 15 97 Tom Cronenwett 16 18 Steve Needles 17 50 Brandon Lyons 18 16B Chad Blount 19 8 Phil Bozell 20 116 Jack Varney 21 😯 Tommy O’Leary IV 22 83 Andy Bozell 23 33 Albert Francis 24 0 Dennis Strickland 25 5 Jeff Ganus 26 66 Jimmy Thiel 27 6 Jimmie Ward Jr

