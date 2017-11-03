Extra Cash on the Line for Teams at Snowball Preview

While the beginning of December is the main target for teams entered in the 50th Snowball Derby, there are a great number of teams that are set to head Five Flags Speedway in the month of November. The majority of the teams looking for a leg up will be in Pensacola, FL on Saturday, November 18 for the Snowball Derby Preview. Once again, those teams will also be able to compete for some extra cash as they prepare for the big race.

While this open track day is primarily designed to allow for plenty of test time for teams across all divisions, Five Flags is spicing things up to end the day. The fastest teams in each division will each go home with some extra money for the quickest lap time in the final session for their respective division.

The quickest Super Late Model team will pocket $500 while the fastest from the Pro Late Models, Florida Modifieds, Pro Trucks, Outlaw Stocks, Sportsman and Pure Stocks will each collect $200.

Since these times will be near the end of the day with cool track conditions, fans can expect the same kinds of fast lap times that they will see during race week for the Snowball Derby.

The Snowball Derby Preview will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT on November 18 with rotating practice sessions throughout the day.

Pit area admission is $20 with no track rental fee, while grandstand admission is free of charge.

Full track services will be available all day including, fuel, tires, and the tech station.

One year ago, Jeff Choquette pocketed extra cash when he set fast time in the Super Late Models, Pro Late Models and Modifieds during the Snowball Derby Preview. Rick Pollaro (Pro Trucks), Gary Sutton (Super Stocks), Steve Buttrick (Sportsman) and Tommie Blocker (Bombers) also went home with $200 following the 2016 Snowball Derby Preview.

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com.

