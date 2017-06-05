LOG IN
slm 71 john vandoorn berlin raceway 2016

Money in the Bank Early Entry Deadline Just Hours Away

June 5, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Top Stories

Super Late Model racers throughout the country have a new big money race to add to their schedule in 2017. The Money in the Bank event at Berlin Raceway (MI) will pay a whopping $20,000 to win and $1,000 to start.  Those hoping to compete in the event have until Monday night at 11:59 p.m. EST to meet the early entry deadline for the event.

 

Thus far, entries have been flying in from all over the country with some big names planning to compete for the top prize.

 

300x250 Berlin 2017.06.19Among those already entered is Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie Erik Jones, a Michigan native and former winner of the Battle at Berlin 251.

 

Super Late Model stars including Georgia’s Bubba Pollard, Indiana’s Dalton Armstrong and North Carolina’s Steve Wallace are also entered for the inaugural event on Monday, June 19.

 

Early entry forms for the race can be submitted today by clicking here.

 

The Money in the Bank race will consist of 150 laps with the first 100 laps including caution laps.  There will also be competition cautions every 50 green flag laps.  The field for the race will be set by group qualifying results and an invert between six and 15.

 

Competitors will be allowed a maximum of six tires for the race including the four they start the race with and two additional tires to be used at any time.

 

More information, including a complete entry list for the Money in the Bank, will be released soon.

 

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

