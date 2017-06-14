Doss Heads List of Entries for Spud 150 at Magic Valley Speedway

For the first time in over three years a major Super Late Model race will return to Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls, ID for this weekends for the Spud 150. The fast 3/8th mile Southern Idaho track was repaved last fall making the track even faster. With the track being repaved and a big winner’s check on the line, the entries for the race have drawn some of the best in the west.

One driver that has had success in the past at Magic Valley and across the West Coast is Upper Lake, CA driver Jeremy Doss. The three-time Pacific Coast Series Super Late Model Champion heads back to a track where he has had big wins already.

The 2016 Montana 200 champion is looking to start back up where he left off by returning to the Potato State.

“It’s been three years since we’ve been to Magic Valley, so I’m stoked to get back there,” Doss told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “It’s a track that we’ve had a lot of success at in the past, in particular winning the Southern Idaho 200 in 2013.”

The big change to the new surface will be the toughest thing to adjust to for many drivers.

“We went and tested last week and the repave definitely threw us a curveball, but I think we got it figured out,” said Doss. “I’m pretty confident that come Saturday night, we’ll be competing for the win.”

Doss will have a tough field to compete with this weekend including some local favorites, like three-time Magic Valley Speedway Super Late Model Champion Kris Mckean.

Like many local drivers, Mckean is looking forward to having a big race return to his local track.

“This weekend is going to be some good racing, with the track being repaved, it’s become really fast with two great grooves for racing and should be exciting,” said Mckean. “It’s always fun to have the out of town drivers come in for the big races.”

With the new surface and the racing being 150 laps, strategy will play a factor in how drivers run the race.

“I think track position is going to be really important early on in the race,” said Mckean. “We’re going to have close to 200 laps on these tires by the end of the race between qualifying, heats and mains. Nobody really knows how the tires will hold up on this new surface, so it should be interesting.”

Other drivers include Preston Peltier who is splitting driving duties between the East Coast and West Coast this year. The North Carolina native is coming off his fourth Easter Bunny 150 victory at Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) in April.

The list also includes SRL Southwest Tour star Blaine Rocha, former NASCAR NW Tour champion John Dillon and Northwest young gun Joey Bird.

Everything kicks off with open practice on Thursday. Friday will feature qualifying and qualifying heat races for Super Late Models along with three local divisions in action. Saturday will be the Spud 150 for Super Late Models as they will be joined by the Royal Purple Modified Series and Pro Truck Series.

For more information on the Spud 150 and Magic Valley Speedway visit www.magicvalleyspeedway.com

-By Jeremy Anders, Speed51.com West Coast Correspondent – Twitter: @JeremyAnders21

-Photo Credit: Kevin Peters photo

