Dirt Late Model Champ Making Rare Asphalt Start Saturday

Lakeland, FL — Three winners in four shows proves the competition in the Brandon Ford Wheel Man Series is tough to say the least. But the competition only continues to grow with the announcement that five-time National Late Model Series Champion and two-time Southern All Star Super Late Model Champion, Ivedent Lloyd will pilot the Racecar Engineering house car this weekend at Citrus County Speedway. It’s been several years since Lloyd has turned laps on asphalt, but is hardly a novice on the “blacktop.”

“I’ve run and won at many asphalt tracks including New Smyrna, Ocala when it was paved, Lake City, Cordele, Bronson, and Bradenton,” Lloyd said. “I was surprised when Steve (Dorer) asked me if I would be interested in driving his car, but after thinking about it for about 10 seconds, I was all for it.”

This weekend’s field will be stout even without Lloyd. Two-time winner Aaron Williamson will be looking to rebound after his previous run at the 3/8-mile facility in Inverness, FL. Williamson was poised to pick up win number three, but problems with ride-height on the Chad Allman Racing No. 67 spoiled that opportunity and had to settle on a fourth-place finish after pitting to make adjustments.

Jesse Henley will look to make it back-to-back wins at his home track after his first series win on April 22. Henley finally broke into the win column, and looks to continue his momentum this Saturday in front of his fans, family and friends.

Devin McLeod has been strong in each of his performances, finishing second just behind Henley last time out. Brooke Storer, Bobby Mobley, Craig Cuzzone, Travis Roland and more will all be on hand for what is shaping up to be the biggest Brandon Ford Wheel Man Sportsman Series show ever.

Be sure to get to the track early as parking and seating will be at a premium. Pit gates open at 2pm and practice starts at 3:00. Grandstands open at 5pm and racing will start promptly at 6:00.

