A pile-up in turn four was one of many cautions on Sunday at Dillon. (Speed51.com photo)

Dillon’s New Year’s Bash Postponed Due to Impending Winter Storm

January 4, 2017 • App, Archives, Other Cars, Region - Southeast, Ticker

DILLON, S.C. – On Wednesday afternoon, Dillon Motor Speedway announced that the 7th annual New Year’s BASH will be rescheduled to Friday and Saturday, January 13-14, due to the threat of winter weather.

Winter Storm Helena is projected to impact the Carolinas this weekend. The weather forecast predicts that there will be an accumulation of ice and snow in Dillon County and surrounding areas. After closely monitoring the weather forecast, Dillon Motor Speedway track owner, Ron Barfield made the decision to reschedule the annual event.

“The New Year’s BASH had to be rescheduled, because we have fans and teams that are traveling from all over the country to visit the racetrack,” Barfield said. “We wanted to go ahead and make a decision before teams hit the road. Teams are traveling to the track not just from here in the Southeast but from the Midwest and Northeast as well.”

Dillon Motor Speedway’s 2016 edition of the annual event featured more than 100 cars. In the Street Stock division, more than 50 drivers attempted to make the 31-car field.

This year’s event will have a $2,000 to win Street Stock A-Main that will start 31 cars. The top six cars from the $500 to win B-Main will transfer to the main event. There will also be a 50-lap, $800 to win Charger/Challenger feature and a 50-lap, $600 to win Four Cylinder/Banger feature.

On Friday, January 13, registration will open at 10 a.m., and rotating practice will start at 12 p.m. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Practice will begin at 10 a.m., followed by qualifying at 12 p.m. and the start of the New Year’s BASH at 2 p.m.

Grandstand tickets to the New Year’s BASH are only $15. Kids 11-years old and younger enter the gates for free.

For more information, please visit www.DillonMotorSpeedway.com. Follow Dillon Motor Speedway on Facebook and on Twitter, @DillonSpeedway. You may also call the race hotline at 843-496-4790.

-Dillon Motor Speedway Press Release.  Photo Credit: Speed51.com

