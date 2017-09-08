Details Announced for 2017 Miss Snowball Derby Pageant

One of the traditions of the Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway is the Miss Snowball Derby Pageant that takes place each year leading up to the big race. On Friday afternoon, event officials announced details for the 2017 Miss Snowball Derby Pageant.

This year, the pageant will be held on Thursday, November 16 at a brand-new venue of the Seville Quarters in historic downtown Pensacola, FL.

This year’s pageant holds extra meaning as Five Flags Speedway celebrates the 50th anniversary of the most prestigious Super Late Model race in the country. Coincidentally, Seville Quarters – the location for this year’s pageant – is also celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

Ladies 18 years of age or older are eligible to compete in the 2017 Miss Snowball Derby contest and females worldwide are encouraged to compete. The pageant presents a great opportunity for young women to represent their hometown and express their love of racing at the biggest pavement short track race of the season.

The women will compete in evening wear and casual wear to determine who will be awarded the $500 prize.

Last year, Raven Hammac was crowned the 2016 Miss Snowball Derby and will return this time around to crown her successor.

“I grew up around the race track so it was really special to win the pageant. I got to meet a lot of great people and got to know the drivers that are the next ones to be in the big time,” Hammac said.

Miss Snowball Derby’s responsibilities include representing Five Flags Speedway at as many Snowball Derby functions as possible, as well as being present for all victory lane photos, pre-race ceremonies and fan activities throughout the 50th Annual Snowball Derby.

“If any girl is thinking about applying, don’t talk yourself out of it,” Hammac stated. “I almost did, but I am so glad that I didn’t. The whole experience has been so much fun.”

No talent or pageant experience is necessary to enter the Miss Snowball Derby Pageant. Winning contestants will reign for the term of one year by making personal appearances, together and as a group, representing Five Flags Speedway.

To register for the 4th Annual Miss Snowball Derby Pageant, visit www.5FlagsSpeedway.com.

Story by: Hannah Newhouse Southeast Correspondent – Twitter @HannahNewhouse

Photo by: Speed51.com

