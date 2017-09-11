LOG IN
Deadline Set For Race of Champions 250 Mail-In Entries

September 11, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

North East, Pa. — Competitors participating in the Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend will have a mail in entry deadline of Tuesday, September 26, 2017. If an entry is not received by the mail in deadline competitors must enter at the event beginning Thursday, September 28.

 

300x250 ROC Lake Erie 2017.09.30Entry blanks for the Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend and the 67th Annual Race of Champions are available by visiting the website (www.rocmodifiedseries.com) or they were issued within the comprehensive Competition Format for the event which was released on September 9, 2017.

 

Dave Kozlowski of Williamsville, N.Y., who will participate in the Sportsman Modified division on Friday, September 29 at Lake Erie Speedway and who is a weekly competitor at Lancaster (N.Y.) National Speedway became the first driver to enter the prestigious event on Saturday.

 

If you plan on attending Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend at Lake Erie Speedway tickets and camping spaces are available. Camping spots are being sold at the track for the designated camping.

 

-Race of Champions Press Release

-Photo Credit: Race of Champions

