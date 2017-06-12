Daytime or Nighttime Doesn’t Matter for Majeski at Marshfield

Daytime or nighttime, it didn’t matter for Ty Majeski this past weekend at Marshfield Motor Speedway (WI).

The ARCA Midwest Tour race originally scheduled for Saturday evening was postponed to Sunday afternoon due to a lighting issue at the track, but none of that mattered for Majeski, who picked up his third win in a row at the track.

After a passing storm Sunday, the track was dried and the cars took to the track. Jason Weinkauf started at the front and led the opening ten laps until Skylar Holzhausen who started second took the lead. The lead would only change once more when Majeski made the pass on the outside 54 laps into the event.

From there, Majeski ran away from the rest of the pack as the feature would go caution free for the second time in series history.

“My car was pretty good, I was just saving there around lapped traffic,” Majeski said after the race. “I felt like I had enough tires saved at the end in case of a restart.”

With the win, Majeski also tied Dan Fredrickson at the top of the all-time winner’s list for the ARCA Midwest Tour.

Dalton Zehr would bring the No. 711 car to the finish in second place, although he qualified with the No. 119 car. Zehr experienced an engine issue after qualifying which resulted in the team swapping out cars. The team sent car No. 119 to Michigan to be fixed before the race at Gateway next weekend.

“We will have the car back together Wednesday or so and prepped for Gateway,” Zehr told Speed51.com.

With another second-place finish, it appeared Zehr would continue moving forward with his momentum until the car was disqualified in post-race tech due to not making weight requirements, which will be a major setback in points after coming into this race second in the standings.

The disqualification resulted in Chris Weinkauf being moved up to finish second after a long battle with Zehr and Jim Sauter Jr, trading the runner-up place several times in 48 laps. Holzhausen would finish fourth after holding the lead during the first half of the race.

The next ARCA Midwest Tour race takes place next Saturday, June 17 at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Race fans can find on-demand coverage of Sunday’s race by visiting Speed51.com’s Speed Central.

-By Caleb Slouha, Speed51.com Midwest Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

