Following the departure of Ron Silk from the driver’s seat of the Danny Watts-owned Modified this past week, many wondered what would be next for the orange No. 82 car. Those questions have been answered, at least for the next race on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule.

Watts confirmed exclusively to Speed51.com powered by JEGS on Friday afternoon that 18-year-old Spencer Davis will be behind the wheel of the car next weekend at Langley Speedway in Virginia.

“It’s just a one-race deal,” Watts explained. “Spencer did a great job for me in Florida (at New Smyrna Speedway) and he’s a very polite kid. He knows what he wants and he’ll do the right thing for us at Langley. After that I’ll make my decision on who will be in the car for the rest of the year.

“I’m still putting my other options together, I’ve got a ton of them. I can’t believe how much the phone has been ringing and I’m really surprised about who the guys are that are calling. It’s good, I’ve just go to catch my breath for a minute and then get going.”

Davis previously competed for the team as a teammate to Silk during the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway. He recorded an eighth-place finish against tough competition in the week-ending Richie Evans Memorial 100.

“I met Spencer when he was trying to get back on his feet with the K&N car. I saw how hard he worked trying to do that deal and I kind of gained a lot of respect for him,” Watts stated. “He has that mentality of trying, trying and trying. He doesn’t give up, so he was my first pick for Langley. I know he’s been there before and he’ll do a great job.”

Davis, who is driving for Venturini Motorsports in this weekend’s ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway (AL), was unavailable for comment. The Dawsonville, Georgia driver has made three career NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour starts at Langley Speeedway (VA).

Davis previously competed in nine NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races with a career-best finish of seventh in 2014 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT).

Speed51.com will have more on this story and the future of Danny Watts Racing when it becomes available.

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

