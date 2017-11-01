Davis Returns to BSR for Three Marquee Events in 2017

November 1, 2017 (Mooresville, NC) – Spencer Davis and Bond Suss Racing (BSR) have found success together in 2017 and now team-up for three additional marquee events this season. Davis will pilot the BSR No. 55 Toyota in the Pro All-Star Series North-South Shootout this weekend and the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 on November 18th. BSR and Davis will also cap off the year with a trip to the 50th

Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway the first weekend in December.

“We are really excited to have Spencer back in the car a few more times this year,” said Suss. “We have had some successful runs with him this season and I know we can battle for wins in these big races to close out the year.”

“Running the last couple of big races with Bond at the end of the year is definately a boost of morale due to his marquee title as a crew chief and car owner,” said Davis. “When you go to the race track with him you know you’re going to be one of the ones to beat and going to the MegaMeltdown and the Snowball Derby with him on the box calling the shots will be awesome. It makes the Tom Dawson trophy slide that much closer our way.”

The home stretch kicks off with a trip to Concord Speedway for the North-South Shootout. A year ago BSR earned its first win at this event with Dalton Sargeant behind the wheel. They hope to defend that title this year with Davis piloting the No. 55 Camry.

“This was a big race for us last year,” said Suss. “To get my first win as a car owner was definitely special and Dalton drove a great race. We have all the tools to get it done again this year and I know that Spencer will be ready to go.”

“Bond and the team won the race last year with Dalton, so they have a winning set up there,” said Davis. “We have a lot of momentum from finishing second at the All-American 400 and now we’re looking to improve one spot. I’m really looking forward to the North-South Shootout and the short track tricky triangle, hopefully we get Bond another win.”

Davis has a handful of starts at Concord Speedway under his belt, including a third place finish in 2015. Dubbed one of the tougher tracks due to its triangular shape, the Georgia driver thinks his experience at the Concord track can help him get it done this weekend.

“I definitely feel like past experience helps,” said Davis. “There’s a bunch of people who raced there weekly and people who raced there consistently since before I’ve been alive, so the little bit I have there in Super Late Models and Tour Type Mods helps. When we unload Thursday for open practice I’m not having to learn the track, I can go right into making the car better and making improvements and they aren’t having to wait on me as a driver to get around. It’s definitely one of the more challenging tracks I’ve raced at as a driver.”

Davis and BSR will be on track Thursday for rotating practice from 12:00pm – 6:00pm. Friday kicks off with additional practice in the morning followed by qualifying at 6:00pm. Saturday afternoon the North-South Challenge is scheduled to go green at 1:00pm. Fans can follow along on Speed51.com for live updates throughout the weekend.

For more information on BSR please visit Bond Suss Racing on Facebook and Twitter.

