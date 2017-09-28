Davis Re-Ups With Suss for All-American 400

Mooresville, NC — Bond Suss Racing (BSR) welcomes Spencer Davis back behind the wheel of the No. 55 Toyota this weekend for the All-American 400 at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville. This will be the second time this season Davis joins forces with BSR, the first time coming earlier this year at Orange County Speedway where they earned a fourth place finish.

“I’m super excited to get back in the No. 55 and be in contention to win with Bond on top of the box,” said Davis. “Especially at Nashville, which is a track I get around really good and have multiple wins at. After our 4th place finish at Orange County Speedway I feel like we have more left to show. We were really fast and had a car to win and came up short.”

“We are excited to have Spencer back with us again,” said Suss. “He drove a great race earlier this year at Orange County and I think we can improve on that performance this weekend. He’s a skilled driver and fits in well with our program. I definitely think we can contend for a win on Sunday.”

The All-American 400 returned to a true 400-lap event last year and the BSR No. 55 earned at eighth place finish. Suss, however, has seen success in the annual event; he served as crew chief for the winning teams in 2000 and 2010. While Davis’ best All American 400 finish was seventh in 2015, he does own four wins at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville and finished runner-up in Pro Late Model points a year ago.

“The All-American 400 is a long race and it’s definately a test of equipment and driver,” said Davis. “But I’m really excited to be racing it again this year and looking to get another good run in the Music City. It’ll take a lot of patience and give to win the race and having a clean car for the last 20 laps of the 400-lap race. Of course, you’lll have to be in position to win, but you can’t do that if you make an ignorant mistake early and take yourself out by damaging the car.”

“It was pretty neat that they went back to the true 400-lap format last year, but it definitely makes it a long race,” said Suss. “There’s a lot more strategy and equipment management that goes into the new format.”

Each team will be allowed 10 tires; four of which they will start the race on and six in their pit box. There will be controlled cautions throughout the course of the 400-laps giving the teams four laps under caution to change tires, make changes, etc.

“On strategy it’s hard to tell as the race can vary so much when the green drops,” said Davis. “You just gotta keep an open mind.”

“We will definitely have a strategy going in, but obviously everything can change as the race unfolds,” said Suss. “At Orange County earlier this year we put ourselves on a different strategy from everyone else and it almost paid off.”

Super Late Model teams will have rotating practice from 3:00pm-7:00pm on Friday. On Saturday there will be an additional rotating practice from 9:30am-11:30am before qualifying at 3:15pm. The green flag will drop on the 33rd Annual All-American 400 at 12:00pm on Sunday. All times are Central Time.

Fans can follow along on Speed51.com throughout the weekend for live updates.

For more information on BSR please visit Bond Suss Racing on Facebook and Twitter.

-Bond Suss Racing Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

