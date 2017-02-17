LOG IN
SLM Spencer Davis Victory Lane New Smyrna 2017

Davis Leads Them All, Burton Plays Cards Dealt at New Smyrna

February 17, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Entering Friday night’s World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing opener at New Smyrna Speedway (FL), many expected to see Ty Majeski or Harrison Burton in Super Late Model victory lane.  But neither of those drivers made it to their desired destination.  Instead, it was Dawsonville, Georgia’s Spencer Davis leading wire-to-wire to win the 35-lap race.

 

“Everybody at Crooks Racing gave me a hot rod, there’s no I in team,” Davis said on the FansChoice.TV broadcast.  “It was nice to finally get my first Super Late Model win at Speedweeks.  Man, that’s in dominant fashion right there leading all 35 laps. It’s just awesome; it’s real cool.”

 

300x250-smyrna-ws-2017Burton, who set fast time in qualifying, started from the 10th position after drawing the worst invert possible following time trials.  He proved that he had a fast Fury Race Cars No. 12 machine by charging through the field, passing last year’s champion Majeski and finishing in the runner-up position.

 

“It was fun,” Burton said of his drive towards the front.  “I was pretty disappointed, though.  I expect to have a car like that and be able to win, but we played with the cards we were dealt and unfortunately we weren’t dealt very good cards.  We worked our butts off and got the car faster than everyone else out here and drove past one of the best drivers, Ty, and were running down Spencer.  We just ran out of time, unfortunately.”

 

Majeski finished third to continue his run of consecutive podium finishes dating back to opening night of the 2016 World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing.  Polesitter Martin Latulippe and home state driver Stephen Nasse rounded out the top five.

 

Friday night’s race was the first of seven races for the Super Late Models during the 51st Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing.  For Davis, the win is a good start towards his first career Super Late Model championship.

 

“Everyone wants to win Speedweeks, especially the championship,” he said.  “There’s a lot on the line, and to be the first person to win one helps us towards the championship.  We’re looking to make a little bit more history.”

 

Race fans can find on-demand lap-by-lap updates and photos by visiting Speed51.com’s Trackside Now coverage presented by Five Star Race Car Bodies.

 

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com/Bruce Nuttleman

 

Super Late Model Unofficial Results – Night #1

1 29 Spencer Davis
2 12 Harrison Burton
3 91 Ty Majeski
4 84 Martin Latulippe
5 51 Stephen Nasse
6 97p Chase Purdy
7 5 Daniel Keene, Jr.
8 9m Brad May
9 9c Jeff Choquette
10 24 Mason Diaz
11 9k Derek Kraus
12 9w Brandon Watson
13 32 Tyler Dippel
14 4 Dalton Armstrong
15 12g Derek Griffith
16 11 David Rogers
17 94 Garrett Hall
18 97p Chase Purdy
19 68 Russell Shaw
20 112 Steve Weaver
