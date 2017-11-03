INDIANAPOLIS – A diverse and exciting career will continue to grow for a third-generation driver, as 20 year-old Davey Hamilton, Jr. will drive the #38 Always Evolving/Leavitt Machinery Chevrolet SS in Saturday’s NASCAR K&N Pro Series West at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, CA. The “West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame Championship 150” will be Hamilton’s first NASCAR-sanctioned start.

Hamilton will drive for Idaho-based Patriot Motorsports Group and participated in testing at Meridian Speedway over the weekend in preparation for the event. The 2016 King of the Wing National Sprint Car Champion has competed primarily in Stadium Super Trucks, USAC Silver Crown, and BCRA pavement Midgets this year including starts in the Little 500 and at Phoenix International Raceway.

The half-mile Kern County Raceway Park has been a good venue for the young driver with fourth place finishes in King of the Wing competition there in both 2015 and 2016. Hamilton will compete in the King of the Wing “George Snider Classic” on Sunday November 19th as well at the speedway in a busy month in Bakersfield.

Always Evolving has supported Hamilton’s efforts throughout the season. Driving the Always Evolving Stadium Super Truck, Hamilton scored a sixth place finish; two seventh place finishes, and nearly won the series’ first trip to Beijing China in July.

“Always Evolving is proud to support and partner with Davey Hamilton, Jr. across multiple motorsports properties in which we participate,” said Erik Davis, team principal at Always Evolving. “Davey is the epitome of hard work making things happen through dedication and never giving up. We enjoy supporting young drivers like Davey in their pursuit of full-time racing careers. There is no doubt in my mind that we will see Davey on the world stage in motorsports sometime in the near future.”

“The opportunity to compete in NASCAR has always been something I have wanted to try and pursue,” Hamilton said. “I am very grateful to have the support of Patriot Motorsports, Always Evolving, Leavitt Machinery, my fans, and everyone else who has supported me. I believe we have what it takes to run in the top-ten and make a strong impression as we evaluate our 2018 program!”

Not only is the event at Kern County Raceway the series finale for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, West, it is televised on NBCSN with the broadcast set for Friday November 10th at 3:30 pm Eastern time.

For more information on the “West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame Championship 150”, visit www.KernRaceway.com For more information on the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West visit www.hometracks.nascar.com.

