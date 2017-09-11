Crump Nets First JEGS Tour Victory at His Home Track

Kyle Crump dominated a caution-filled “The Big O 100” at Owosso Speedway (MI) Saturday night to pick up his first-ever JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour feature win.

A large field of 25 cars took the green flag at Owosso for a 100 lap feature. However, the first half of the race was marred by over 10 cautions and three red flags. Despite the early starts and stops, Kyle Crump was able to work through the top 10 from seventh, battling with Jack Dossey III and Auto City Speedway winner Kyle Hayden to take the lead on lap 15. Through the many restarts, Crump was able to hold off all challengers, including three-time series winner Carson Hocevar.

Crump was ecstatic in victory lane, telling Speed51.com powered by JEGS that winning at Owosso meant the world to the local driver.

“Man there was some really stiff competition here,” he said. “Being my home track I wanted this one so bad. I was fighting for it. Multiple restarts, I was able to hold on to it. We got the victory, such a sigh of relief. It means so much to me, I’m so happy right now.”

For JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Chase competitors, Owosso was a race that came with both good and bad. Jack Dossey III ran well all night, challenging for the lead several times en route to a second-place finish. Michael Clancy Jr. overcame an early spin to finish sixth.

Jack Smith recovered from his accident at Winchester to finish 13th after starting 23rd. Smith believes the front clip is bent but didn’t have enough time to clip the car this week. They plan to clip the car before the Lucas Oil Raceway Park Fall Brawl.

Dossey III was happy with his performance at Owosso but wasn’t sure he had enough to beat the winner.

“We had a really good car there, we just wanted to keep it in the top five. Really about halfway we started coming on hard,” Dossey explained. “That’s really what we did. The lapped traffic kind of hurt us a little bit. I don’t know if we had anything for Crump but we were definitely going to give him a run for his money.”

Not all CRA Chase competitors fared as well. Travis Woodin was late to the grid due to an issue and exited the race early in 24th. Hope Hornish was involved in two incidents before exiting the race in 20th. Austin Kunert was not able to improve much from his starting position following a pit stop and finished 12th.

With Crump’s win at Owosso, Carson Hocevar remains the only driver locked into the JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Championship Chase finale at Winchester Speedway on October 6. Teams will have one more chance to win or gain points at Lucas Oil Raceway Park’s Fall Brawl. The top four teams with wins or points during the Chase will race for the championship at Winchester, with the highest-finishing driver becoming the 2017 JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour champion.

Hocevar talked about how being locked into the CRA Chase finale allowed him more freedom in going for wins.

“It really didn’t change much, we knew we didn’t have to be as cautious as we would if we weren’t in it,” Hocevar stated. “We went three-wide multiple times, which we probably wouldn’t have done just in case something happened or if something broke or we wrecked just to make sure we were locked in. I’m really glad we are locked in from Winchester, really glad we won that so we were able to try to go for wins here and at Lucas Oil. We’ll get back ready for Winchester.”

The JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour will run their penultimate race of the season at Lucas Oil Raceway Park as a part of the Fall Brawl with four other divisions on September 24. The Fall Brawl Feature will decide the four drivers who will contend for the championship at Winchester on October 6.

JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Results

Owosso Speedway (MI) – September 9, 2017

Pos # Driver 1 7C Kyle Crump 2 20 Jack Dossey III 3 14H Kyle Hayden 4 14 Carson Hocevar 5 10 Steve Dorer 6 5 Michael Clancy Jr. 7 7 David Carter 8 77 Tyler Rycenga 9 11 Anthony Danta 10 5L Eric Lee 11 811 Thomas Hufferd 12 29 Austin Kunert 13 28 Jack Smith 14 41 Hayden Sprague 15 88 Trever McCoy 16 24 Amber Slagle 17 22 Evan Shotko 18 56 Jerry Andrews 19 7X Travis Eddy 20 8 Hope Hornish 21 67 Ben Welch 22 8C Tommy Cook 23 15 Lonnie Saumier 24 72 Thomas Woodin 25 5H Tyler Hufford

