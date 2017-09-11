LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
PLM JEGS Tour Owosso Kyle Crump Victory Lane 2017

Crump Nets First JEGS Tour Victory at His Home Track

September 11, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Top Stories

Kyle Crump dominated a caution-filled “The Big O 100” at Owosso Speedway (MI) Saturday night to pick up his first-ever JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour feature win.

 

A large field of 25 cars took the green flag at Owosso for a 100 lap feature.  However, the first half of the race was marred by over 10 cautions and three red flags.  Despite the early starts and stops, Kyle Crump was able to work through the top 10 from seventh, battling with Jack Dossey III and Auto City Speedway winner Kyle Hayden to take the lead on lap 15.  Through the many restarts, Crump was able to hold off all challengers, including three-time series winner Carson Hocevar.

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)Crump was ecstatic in victory lane, telling Speed51.com powered by JEGS that winning at Owosso meant the world to the local driver.

 

“Man there was some really stiff competition here,” he said.  “Being my home track I wanted this one so bad.  I was fighting for it.  Multiple restarts, I was able to hold on to it.  We got the victory, such a sigh of relief.  It means so much to me, I’m so happy right now.”

 

For JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Chase competitors, Owosso was a race that came with both good and bad.  Jack Dossey III ran well all night, challenging for the lead several times en route to a second-place finish.  Michael Clancy Jr. overcame an early spin to finish sixth.

 

Jack Smith recovered from his accident at Winchester to finish 13th after starting 23rd.  Smith believes the front clip is bent but didn’t have enough time to clip the car this week.  They plan to clip the car before the Lucas Oil Raceway Park Fall Brawl.

 

Dossey III was happy with his performance at Owosso but wasn’t sure he had enough to beat the winner.

 

“We had a really good car there, we just wanted to keep it in the top five.  Really about halfway we started coming on hard,” Dossey explained.  “That’s really what we did.  The lapped traffic kind of hurt us a little bit.  I don’t know if we had anything for Crump but we were definitely going to give him a run for his money.”

 

Not all CRA Chase competitors fared as well.  Travis Woodin was late to the grid due to an issue and exited the race early in 24th.  Hope Hornish was involved in two incidents before exiting the race in 20th.  Austin Kunert was not able to improve much from his starting position following a pit stop and finished 12th.

 

With Crump’s win at Owosso, Carson Hocevar remains the only driver locked into the JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Championship Chase finale at Winchester Speedway on October 6.  Teams will have one more chance to win or gain points at Lucas Oil Raceway Park’s Fall Brawl.  The top four teams with wins or points during the Chase will race for the championship at Winchester, with the highest-finishing driver becoming the 2017 JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour champion.

 

Hocevar talked about how being locked into the CRA Chase finale allowed him more freedom in going for wins.

 

“It really didn’t change much, we knew we didn’t have to be as cautious as we would if we weren’t in it,” Hocevar stated.  “We went three-wide multiple times, which we probably wouldn’t have done just in case something happened or if something broke or we wrecked just to make sure we were locked in.  I’m really glad we are locked in from Winchester, really glad we won that so we were able to try to go for wins here and at Lucas Oil.  We’ll get back ready for Winchester.”

 

The JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour will run their penultimate race of the season at Lucas Oil Raceway Park as a part of the Fall Brawl with four other divisions on September 24.  The Fall Brawl Feature will decide the four drivers who will contend for the championship at Winchester on October 6.

 

For more on-demand coverage of Saturday’s race at Owosso, visit Speed51.com’s Speed Central coverage.

 

-By Patrick Hahe, Speed51.com Regional Editor (OH, MI, IN)

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

JEGS / CRA All-Stars Tour Results

Owosso Speedway (MI) – September 9, 2017

Pos # Driver
1 7C Kyle Crump
2 20 Jack Dossey III
3 14H Kyle Hayden
4 14 Carson Hocevar
5 10 Steve Dorer
6 5 Michael Clancy Jr.
7 7 David Carter
8 77 Tyler Rycenga
9 11 Anthony Danta
10 5L Eric Lee
11 811 Thomas Hufferd
12 29 Austin Kunert
13 28 Jack Smith
14 41 Hayden Sprague
15 88 Trever McCoy
16 24 Amber Slagle
17 22 Evan Shotko
18 56 Jerry Andrews
19 7X Travis Eddy
20 8 Hope Hornish
21 67 Ben Welch
22 8C Tommy Cook
23 15 Lonnie Saumier
24 72 Thomas Woodin
25 5H Tyler Hufford
Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 9-10: Montgomery Motor Speedway (AL) - Alabama 200 - Pro Late Models

  • September 9: Star Speedway (NH) - Star Classic - ISMA & GS Pro Stocks

  • September 9: Owosso Speedway (MI) - JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour

  • September 9: New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) - Modified Touring Series

  • September 10: Thunder Mountain Speedway (NY) - Wade Decker Memorial - Dirt Modifieds

Presenting Partner