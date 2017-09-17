Craig Continues PASS South Dominance at South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, VA – Matt Craig took the lead just shy of halfway and led the rest of the way to win the South Boston 150 Saturday night at South Boston Speedway. Craig’s fifth Pro All Stars Series (PASS) South Super Late Model win of the season and the sixth of his career further extends his lead in the championship as he seeks to become the first two-time champion in series history.

“Unbelievable season, I can’t thank everybody enough, all my guys have worked so hard on the car all year long,” said Craig, driver of the C&C Boilers Sales and Service Chevrolet #54. “The track is so fast and so fun and we just had a great race. It’s just been an awesome year.”

The 2015 PASS South Super Late Model champion, Tate Fogleman, started on the pole and jumped out to a sizeable advantage over the rest of the field at the start. Trevor Noles flexed his muscle in the early stages, tapping Brandon Setzer to move into second on lap 15. Ryan Moore looked to have a good run going, but slowed with a suspension problem on lap 27.

The first caution of the night would not wave until lap 54 when Sarah Cornett-Ching slammed the turn three wall while running eighth. Back under green, both Noles and Craig were able to move past Fogleman and into the lead. Fogleman’s night would end a few laps later when he spun in turn four due to a rear end problem.

On the restart, Craig would get the advantage over Noles to take the lead in turn one. Local favorite Austin Thaxton’s strong third-place run came to an end on lap 76 with an apparent engine problem.

After several exciting moments negotiating lapped traffic, Craig was able to hold off Noles for the win over Dave Farrington, Jr., Jared Fryar, and Jay Fogleman. Rounding out the top ten were Kodie Conner, Roy Hayes, JP Josiasse, Tim Pinion, and Thaxton.

The PASS South Super Late Models will be again in action on Saturday, October 21 for 150 laps at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC, along with the SMRS Tour Modifieds and Limited Sportsman.

Race fans can find on-demand coverage of Saturday’s race by visiting Speed51.com’s Speed Central.

-Pro All Stars Series Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

PASS South Super Late Models – South Boston 150

1. 54 – Matt Craig 150

2. 2 – Trevor Noles 150

3. 7 – Dave Farrington, Jr. 150

4. 14 – Jared Fryar 150

5. 4 – Jay Fogleman 150

6. 45 – Kodie Conner 149

7. 15 – Roy Hayes 148

8. 24 – JP Josiasse 148

9. 42 – Tim Pinion 148

10. 15t – Austin Thaxton 76

11. 00 – Tate Fogleman 63

12. 99 – Sarah Cornett-Ching 53

13. 6 – Brandon Setzer 50

14. 74 – Ryan Moore 26

15. 49 – Jeff Batten 12

