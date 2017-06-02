CRA Street Stocks Ready to Battle the High Banks of Salem

Salem, IN — The Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks Powered by JEGS will be back in action this Sunday in the series first ever event on the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway, in the inaugural Casey’s General Store GAS/CRA Challenge. The Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks and the Salem Speedway Lucas Oil Great American Stocks will each run separate 50-lap feature point’s events, with the top 12 finishers from each race transferring to the final 50-lap Casey’s General Store GAS/CRA Challenge Race that will pay $1000 to win.

“This will be a great event bringing the best Street Stock drivers from CRA and Salem Speedway together for three great races,” remarked R.J. Scott, Managing Partner with CRA. “Salem Speedway has always been one of the top Street Stock race tracks in the country, with its traditional Firecracker 200 and Halloween 200 events. The event has a great format letting each series have their separate point’s events, then putting the top finishers together to race for bragging rights on the High Banks!”

Sunday’s event will be the fifth point’s event of the season for the CRA Street Stocks. 2004 ARCA/CRA Super Series Champion Chuck Barnes Jr. has won three of the first four events, getting wins in the Cabin Fever event on April 2nd at Lucas Oil Raceway, the first Four Crown event at Shadybowl Speedway on April 15th and won the EDCO 50 at the Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway on May 20th. Josh Poore got the win at the series event at Anderson Speedway on May 7th.

Colby Lane comes into this weekend’s event with the series points lead. Brett Hudson is in second place with three straight second place finishes, he is 17 points behind Lane. Jacob McElfresh is in third place, he is one point behind Hudson. Mason Keller is in fourth place, he is 20 points behind McElfresh. Josh Brading is in fifth place, only two points behind Keller.

The Great American Stocks have had two events to date, with Todd Kempf and Kyle Hadley each winning one event. Hadley comes into this Sunday’s event with the series points lead. Kempf is in second, four points behind Hadley. Brian Bayer is in third, Tony Conway is in fourth with David Bayens in fifth.

There is an open practice scheduled for Saturday, pits open at 11am with open practice from 1pm until 2:30pm.

Pits open on Sunday at 8:30am. The CRA Street Stocks and Great American Stocks will each have a separate 30 minute practice session beginning at 10:50am. Each series will also have separate qualifying sessions beginning at 12:15pm. The race program is set to begin at 1:30pm and will include the Casey’s Homemade Pizza 50 for the CRA Street Stocks followed by the Caseystogo.com 50 for the Great American Stocks. The Casey’s General Store GAS/CRA Challenge 50 will end the day’s racing action. The Salem Front Wheel Drives will also be in action on Sunday.

The Casey’s General Store GAS/CRA Challenge is the second of three Hoosier Lottery Days scheduled for the track in 2017. Several lucky fans, age 18 and over, will receive Hoosier Lottery prize packs compliments of the Hoosier Lottery. Race fans are also invited to visit the Hoosier Lottery trailer for a chance at winning additional prizes.

Additional track and event information can be found at www.salemspeedway.com.

For more information on all the CRA series go to www.cra-racing.com.

-CRA Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

