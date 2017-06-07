LOG IN
CRA Releases Entry Form for Redbud 400 at Anderson

June 7, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Ticker

Salem, IN – The ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS has released the entry form for the prestigious Redbud 400 event that will take place at Anderson Speedway on Saturday, June 24th. Past CRA winners of the prestigious Redbud race include Dalton Armstrong in 2016, Erik Jones in 2015, Daniel Hemric in 2014, Johnny Van Doorn in 2013, Ross Kenseth in 2012, Steve Dorer in 2011, Scott Hantz in 2010 and Kyle Busch in 2009.

 

The Redbud 400 will be 400 laps counting yellows, up 100 laps from previous years. The Redbud 400 will also feature Controlled Cautions this year instead of the traditional halfway break. When a yellow comes out teams will have three laps to service their race car without losing laps or positions on pit road. Those cars will then line up behind the cars that did not pit at that yellow. Teams not getting out of the pits in the three laps will have to fall to the tail of the field and will risk losing laps.

 

The Redbud 400 pays $10,000 to win and $1000 to start. The Redbud 400 winner could receive a $5000 bonus if they never finished in the top five of an ARCA/CRA Super Series or JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour event at Anderson Speedway prior to the 2017 season. If the $5,000 bonus is not awarded, then a $1,000 bonus will be awarded to the highest finishing driver who has never finished in the top five of an ARCA/CRA Super Series or JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour event at Anderson Speedway prior to the 2017 season.

 

The Redbud 400 is the first event of the JEGS/CRA $100,000 Super Late Model Triple Crown, which will pay a driver $100,000 bonus if the same driver wins the Redbud 400, the Battle at Berlin 251 at Berlin Raceway on August 26th and the 46th Annual Winchester 400 at Winchester Speedway on October 8th. Erik Jones claimed the $100,000 bonus by winning all three events in 2015.

 

There is a $10,000 bonus if a driver can win two of the events. If no driver wins two of the Triple Crown events, the driver who accumulates the most points during those three events will receive a $5,000 bonus and the title of Champion of the JEGS/CRA $100,000 Super Late Model Triple Crown. 2016 Redbud 300 winner Dalton Armstrong was the points Champion of the JEGS/CRA $100,000 Super Late Model Triple Crown last season.

 

Additional track and Redbud 400 event information can be found at www.andersonspeedway.com.

 

Redbud 400 Entry Forms, Schedule of Events and ARCA/CRA Super Series rules and regulations can be found at www.cra-racing.com.

 

-CRA Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

