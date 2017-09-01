CRA Late Model Sportsman Continue Championship Chase at Winchester

Salem, IN — The Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman Powered by JEGS will continue its Championship Chase this Monday on the famous High Banks of Winchester Speedway as part of the Labor Day Weekend World Stock Car Festival, one of the biggest stock car events held each year in Central Indiana. The weekend will feature exciting racing action from the ARCA/CRA Super Series, JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance, Winchester Modifieds, Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman, Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks, Vores Touring Compacts and Thunder Roadsters. Camping will be available all weekend and there will also be the annual Sunday night party in the pavilion featuring live music.

Monday’s race will be the series sixth event of the season. Fisher Jr. got the win in the series season opener at Lucas Oil Raceway, as part of the 8th Annual Cabin Fever Championships in April, then won the series last event on August 19th at Baer Field Motorsports Park. Veteran Indianapolis racer R.J. Norton Jr. got the win in the series second event on May 13th at Anderson Speedway, it was his first ever CRA win. Tony Brutti got the win at the series event on July 1st at Anderson Speedway, also his first ever CRA win. Shawn Amor went to victory lane in the series event at Mt. Lawn Speedway for D & R Motorsports on August 13th.

D & R Motorsports, with current driver Amor, leads the Owners Championship Chase points, they are six points ahead of Brutti. Amor’s first race of the year with the team was his win at Mt. Lawn. Norton Jr. is third in Owner Points, he is eight points behind Brutti. Former series Champion KC Spillers is in fourth place, he is two points behind Norton Jr. Series rookie Jason Neal is in fifth place, he is four points behind Spillers. Fellow rookie Neal McClelland is in sixth place, he is two points behind Neal.

Brutti currently leads the Drivers’ Championship Chase points of the five drivers trying to win the series 2017 Drivers Championship. With non-Chase driver Fisher Jr. winning the series first Championship Chase opener at Baer Field, points will be very important over the next two Chase events as only the top four drivers will get to compete for the series 2017 Championship on Winchester 400 Weekend at Winchester Speedway. Norton Jr. is second in Driver points, he is eight points behind Brutti. Spillers in in third, he is two points behind Norton Jr. Neal is in fourth place, he is four points behind Spillers. McClellan is in fifth place, he is two points behind Neal.

There will be an open practice for all divisions on Saturday, pits open at 10am, and rotating practice will go from 1pm until 5pm. There will be security at the track all weekend so teams can leave their equipment in the track. Pits open on Sunday at 8am, practice will begin at 10am with qualifying starting at 3pm. Racing action on Sunday will begin at 5pm and will include heat races for the Winchester Modifieds, CRA Late Model Sportsman, CRA Street Stocks, Thunder Roadsters and the Vores Touring Compacts. The Winchester 100 Presented by JEGS.com for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will be the first feature of the night and will be followed by a 20 lap feature for the Vores Touring Compacts. The traditional Sunday night party will begin after the racing is completed.

Pits open on Monday at 10am. The first of six feature events will start at 1pm with the 20 lap Thunder Roadsters feature, then the 40 lap CRA Late Model Sportsman feature, then the 100 lap ARCA/CRA Super Series feature, then the 40 lap Winchester Modifieds feature, then the 30 lap Vores Touring Compacts feature, with the 40 lap CRA Street Stocks feature ending the day.

Additional track and event information can be found at www.winchesterspeedway.com.

For more information on all the CRA series go to www.cra-racing.com.

