LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Doug Coby was near the top of the board in both NWMT practice sessions on Saturday. (Speed51.com/Duane Canfield Photo)

Coby Looks to add to Open Wheel Wednesday Win Tally

June 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

Seekonk, MA – Doug Coby of Milford, CT, the defending race winner, will head to the Tri-Track Open Modified Series (TTOMS) season opener at Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday with a vengeance. Coby is not only looking to defend his title and pocket the $10K winner’s share but also for his first win of the 2017 season.

 

And, Coby’s chances on Wednesday are pretty favorable. He has three wins in just six starts at Open Wheel Wednesday. This, of course, should not come as any surprise as Coby is a four-time and defending NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (WMT) champion.

 

Coby is one of only two drivers to win multiple Open Wheel Wednesday Modified events at Seekonk; joining Matt Hirschman of Northampton, PA (who has two).

 

“Seekonk was always one of my least favorite race tracks,” said Coby. “But when I raced for Wayne [Darling], crew chief Jon McKenna helped me learn the race track. He actually made me understand the track. He literally told me what do to. I owe my success at Seekonk to him.”

 

Piloting the Wayne Darling owned #52, Coby found victory in 2011 and 2013. A car he also drove to a WMT championship.  His most recent win in 2016 came aboard his current ride, the Mike Smeriglio III #2.  The same team has helped Coby secure his last three WMT championships.

 

“Last year was probably my most memorable win here,” said Coby, when asked. “It was unexpected really.”

 

“We brought our new LFR car-a car that had never run at Seekonk,” reflected Coby. “The car wasn’t that good when we unloaded. But, we dialed it in during practice, found something in the heat race and turned it into a winning car.”

 

This should come as no surprise either with the talents of both Coby and his champion crew chief Phil Moran.

 

Seekonk Speedway has always been known as a ‘racer’s track”.

 

“What a lot people don’t realize -and you certainly can’t tell from the stands-is that we are really more like half-throttle at Seekonk,” said Coby.  “You’re not using all the cars have to offer as far as horsepower.”

 

Which could also be another reason that Coby, a driver who often shows patience and finesse, has achieved success at Seekonk.

 

“As a driver that is a hard thing to wrap your brain around,” added Coby. “We want to use the horsepower.”

 

In Coby’s estimation the event could be a bit different this year, acknowledging that it could be interesting as “the big bump into turn three was removed”.

 

Like his Modified counterpart Anthony Nocella, Coby will be also be doing double-duty on Open Wheel Wednesday competing in the prestigious Boston Louie Memorial for the Northeastern Midget Association for car owner Tim Bertrand. And, like Nocella, Coby has a couple of Boston Louie wins as well.

 

“There has been a bit of a swap, Randy [Cabral] has been driving the #74 this season, so I will be in the #47,” said Coby. “It is the car that Justin won with at Riverhead.”

 

Practice for the Modifieds and Midgets will begin at 2:30pm this Wednesday, June 28. Pit gates open at 10am with grandstands opening at 4pm. Racing is scheduled to go green at 6:30pm. Entry to Seekonk Speedway’s pit area is $35. Grandstand admission is only $25. Tickets are available online by visiting SeekonkSpeedway.com or by calling the Speedway office at 508.336.9959 Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. A rain date has been set for Thursday, June 29.

 

The event promises plenty of excitement with $10,000 on the line and a roster that features some of the best Modified racers in the country, like Coby, in 100-laps of green flag racing.

 

“There is always a good field of cars that is what makes it fun,” added Coby.

 

Tri-Track Open Modified Series Press Release. Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Duane Canfield Photo

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 28: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Open Wheel Wednesday - Tri-Track Open Modified Series

  • June 29: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Clyde Hart Memorial 100 - Super Late Models

  • June 29: Lancaster Nat'l Speedway (NY) - Ol' Boy Cup 60 - RoC Modifieds

  • June 30: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Allen Turner Pro Late Model 100

  • July 1: New Hampshire Motor Speedway - NE Short Track Showdown - GSPSS, VMRS, Street Stocks & NEMST

Presenting Partner