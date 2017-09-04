Cassius Clark ‘Cashes’ Big Checks Two Weeks in a Row

After a podium run at the prestigious Oxford 250, Cassius Clark walked away with more the $17,000 despite after falling short of the win. This past weekend Clark made the trip north of the border to Speedway 660 (NB) and finished two positions better in the McLaughlin Roof Trusses 250, landing him in the winner’s circle with a $18,550 check.

“We finished second in our heat race which started us fifth for the feature and kind of rode around in the top three for the first half of the race. We made our pit stop and came back up and took the lead with about 70 or 80 to go and was able to kind of drive away with it,” Clark told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Sunday night’s race was Clark’s third 250-lap feature event in a row as he completed in the Atlantic Cat 250, the Oxford 250 and then the McLaughlin Roof Trusses 250 at Speedway 660 this weekend. Clark feels these consecutive races have helped him build a strong car.

“It was good. It was a big win and paid a bunch so it’s been a good couple weeks,” Clark stated. “We have run three 250s in a row and we got third in the Atlantic Cat as well as the Oxford 250. We have been really strong, and both of the other 250’s I felt that we had a chance to win those as well there were just some circumstances that didn’t make it happen, but we are very pleased with how the car went.”

While Clark led a lot of laps at the Oxford 250, 123 of them to be exact, and padded his wallet with lap leader money, Clark based his return to Speedway 660 off a package he had run at the New Brunswick track earlier this year when he found his way to victory lane.

“We were really pleased with how the car ran at Oxford so we were looking forward to getting back to Speedway 660,” he said. “We went there for the Best of the Best race and was able to win that so we had a good package I felt for this coming weekend and it paid off.”

Clark’s next race on the schedule is another opportunity to add some numbers to the jackpot he has hit over the last few weeks.

“The next race for us is the Mike Stevens Memorial race which is a 200 lapper in Canada,” he began. “It’s a race that we are eligible for a $5,000 bonus and it’s $7,500 to win plus so lap money so that could be another good paying race. “

With the northern racing schedule shorter than most due to the winter season on the Horizon, Clark hinted at the possibility of making an appearance at the Mason-Dixon Mega Meltdown at Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) on November 18. With the success, he has been having he may be hanging a bringing a $15,000 check back to Maine with him.

“We’ve been known to come down South and race later in the year so we’ve got a little money in the bank now so maybe we can come down to Hickory and run that PASS Race.”

Hannah Newhouse – Southeast Correspondent

Cassius Clark Facebook

