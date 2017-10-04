Roderick Going Bounty Hunting in First Southern National Start

LUCAMA, NC – Casey Roderick is among the congregation of drivers who will descend upon Southern National Motorsports Park to chase the $1,000 bounty on Colt James in Saturday night’s Fast Five Pro Late Model Series finale.

Roderick, 26, from Lawrenceville, Georgia is one of Super Late Model racing’s most accomplished drivers. He’s a former winner of the Rattler 250 at South Alabama Speedway and has recorded six victories in the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco. In addition to those, he has won in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards.

This weekend, the veteran short tracker will make his first career start at Southern National Motorsports Park.

“We were thinking about going up to the Winchester 400 and decided not to because of personnel reasons,” Roderick said. “We didn’t have the help we needed. We’rre trying to get as many races under us as we can so looked around and saw this one and decided to go to it. We understand Colt James has a $1,000 bounty on him and we would like to try to get that.”

Roderick is looking forward to the challenge of not just running at a new track but also running in races that are shorter than what he is accustomed to.

“It’s a little bit different with twin 75s,” Roderick remarked. “All we want to do is race and we’re looking for something every weekend. I’ve never been there, never seen the place. I’ve looked at YouTube videos and stuff like that trying to familiarize myself with it.”

Even though he has never logged any laps at Southern National, Roderick expects to win on Saturday night.

“Obviously we’re going to try to win both races and collect the bounty,” Roderick explained. “That’s our goal, to come out of the weekend and get the bounty and both wins would be great. Every time we go to a race, we’re looking for a win. That’s our goal and we’ll work real hard to accomplish that.”

Roderick is one of Super Late Model racing’s most potent drivers and poses one of the biggest challenges Colt James, winner of the last eight consecutive Fast Five Pro Late Model races, so far.

Pro Late Models will run in twin 75-lap races in Saturday night’s Spooktacular at Southern National Motorsports Park. In addition to the Pro Late Models, there will be racing for the Limited Late Models, Chargers, Mini Stocks, Any Cars, Legends and Bandoleros.

