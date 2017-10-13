By the Numbers: Sunoco World Series at Thompson (CT)

One of the Northeast’s biggest racing events of the year takes place this weekend at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) with the 55th Annual Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing. We get you ready for the big event with a look at the race weekend “by the numbers.”

2: Ryan Preece comes into Thompson having won the last two Sunoco Modified races. He has three Sunoco Modified victories and four overall wins at Thompson during the World Series.

5: Doug Coby seeks his fifth NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour title. Coby could win four in a row with title on Sunday which not been done since the late Richie Evans in the 80’s.

6: Doug Coby needs to finish sixth or better to win the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship. Coby has a 10-point lead and has come from 16th in points earlier this season to take the lead in the last two weeks. Despite only one win, Coby has made his come back on the strength of five second-place finishes.

7: The streak has run to seven races at the World Series with no repeat winners in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

8: The late Ted Christopher was lights out at the Thompson World Series. He had eight wins across two divisions which ranks among the best all time. TC had four NWMT wins, three in Sunoco Mods and one in ISMA.

14: Mike O’Sullivan holds a 14-point lead for the Granite State Pro Stock Series. They will go for 60 laps on Friday night in their penultimate race of the 2017 season. They will be at New London-Waterford Speedbowl (CT) next weekend for a 100-lap event.

18: Total number of divisions that will race at Thompson this weekend.

37: Number of points that separate Scott Payea and Dillon Moltz for the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) title. The Late Model tour will go 75 laps on Sunday.

50: The ISMA Super Modifieds will go 50 laps for their season finale. Point leader Jon McKennedy is seeking his first Super Modified title.

50: The Valenti Modified Racing Series will also go 50 laps for their season finale. Anthony Nocella will officialy be crowned the 2017 champion.

150: The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will battle for 150 laps around the half-mile track.

622: Doug Coby has led 622 laps this year and he has only one win on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Stat Boy

-Photo credit: Speed51.com / Rick Ibsen

Related Posts

« VIDEO: On-Board -Max McLaughlin – Super DIRT Week VIDEO: On-Board – Hope Hornish – ARCA/CRA S.S. – Winchester »