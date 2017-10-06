By the Numbers: An In-Depth Look at the Winchester 400

The Winchester 400 is one of the biggest short track races of the year in North America. The best of the best have won the Winchester 400, while some of racings biggest names have come close and failed. We decided to take a closer look at this weekend’s Winchester 400 in our By the Numbers.

2: Donnie Wilson heads to Winchester after winning the All American 400 at Nashville last weekend. Wilson loves these high speed race tracks and Winchester is one of them. He’s led the race three times for 279 laps which is inside the top 20 for most laps led.

3: Boris Jurkovic made up three laps on his way to win the 400 in 2011. He was not even a factor until the final 90 laps of the race. It’s all about being in the right place at the right time.

4: Mark Martin is the all-time leader in pole awards for the Winchester 400 with four starts from the top spot. Martin told Speed51.com that he was the first to circle the half mile in under 16 seconds. “I remember setting the track record in 1980 – 15.74,” said Martin. “It was the first time anyone ran in the 15 second bracket and that was pretty cool until Ryan Newman ran 14.908 at Bristol. Winchester was our Superspeedway. I enjoyed going there back in the day.”

7: Number of years since a winner in the 400 has come from the state of Indiana. David Stremme from South Bend, Indiana was the last one to do it.

12: Harrison Burton in the 12 car comes to Winchester fresh off winning the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East title at Dover last weekend. Burton will now focus on Super Late Model shows the rest of the season and Winchester is up first.

14.935: The race’s track record for qualifying set in 2009 by Chris Gabehart.

15: Christian Eckes in the 15 ride comes to Winchester after winning last year’s Snowball Derby and leading laps at the All American 400 last week. He didn’t get the finish he was looking for in Nashville. Maybe Winchester will be kind to him.

26: Travis Braden comes back to Winchester as the defending race winner and he hopes to add to his success at the 400.

127: William Byron led the most laps last year with 127.

400: The Winchester 400 is the longest race in short track racing and the most demanding on drivers and equipment. Over the years only a handful of cars have found their way to be running at the finish.

527: Erik Jones has led 527 laps and is in the top five in laps led after winning the 400 three years in a row.

1203: The race’s all-time winner Bob Senneker won the Winchester 400 some seven times including five in a row. He has almost led a total of three full races, but he was a show-up late kind of guy in his wins. He only led over 200 laps and won twice.

1859: Number of laps that Mike Eddy has led at the Winchester 400, despite leading nearly five full races, he won only twice in 1981 and 1983. In that three year span he led 895 of 1200 laps. Perhaps one of the most dominating areas in the 400’s history.

1987: Almost the perfect day in the year 1987 for Butch Miller, who won the Winchester 400 from the pole and captured the ASA championship on the same day. It was Miller’s year as he went on to take the Snowball Derby in December as well.

KBM Play Ground: Kyle Busch Motorsports has run well at the 400 in the past with wins by Erik Jones and Busch himself. Recently Christopher Bell has led some 300-plus laps with no victory. Now Cole Rouse and Noah Gragson look to add to the KBM history.

Johnny Be Good: He’s been second twice, he’s led over 200 laps, he’s been on the pole and the only thing left for Johnny VanDoorn is to win the Winchester 400. He did not run the race last year.

The Other 26: Rick Turner will make his final start in the Winchester 400 which will be his 17th. He was fourth in 2007.

The Other Other 26: Chandler Smith sat on the pole at the All American 400 last week and could be a factor at Winchester. He’s run a lot of laps this season and is looking for that first big win.

Double: Several teams plan on running both races with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour show on Friday night. Hope Hornish, Kyle Crump, Stephen Nasse, Travis Braden, Dakota Stroup, Jack Smith, and Jack Dossey III are the seven that will attempt it.

Winchester 400 Winners

2016 Travis Braden

2015 Erik Jones

2014 Erik Jones

2013 Erik Jones

2012 Ross Kenseth

2011 Boris Jurkovic

2010 Chase Elliott

2009 Kyle Busch

2008 David Stremme

2007 Ryan Lawler

2006 Scott Hantz

2005 Not Run

2004 Not Run

2003 Bobby Parsley

2002 Gary St. Amant

2001 Joey Clanton

2000 Gary St. Amant

1999 Brian Ross

1998 Derick Gilchrist

1997 Hank Parker Jr.

1996 Scott Walters

1995 Mike Cope

1994 Mike Cope

1993 Mike Cope

1992 Tim Steele

1991 Glenn Allen Jr.

1990 Bob Senneker

1989 Butch Miller

1988 Ted Musgrave

1987 Butch Miller

1986 Mark Martin

1985 Mark Martin

1984 Bob Senneker

1983 Mike Eddy

1982 Rusty Wallace

1981 Mike Eddy

1980 Terry Senneker

1979 Don Gregory

1978 Bob Senneker

1977 Bob Senneker

1976 Bob Senneker

1975 Bob Senneker

1974 Bob Senneker

1973 Vern Schorck

1972 Dave Sorg

1971 Denny Miles

1970 Dave Sorg

