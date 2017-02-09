LOG IN
SLM SRL 2W Donnie Wilson Winter Showdown 2016

By the Numbers: 3rd Annual Winter Showdown at Kern County (CA)

February 9, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - West, Top Stories

In just two years, the Winter Showdown has quickly developed into one of the crown jewels of Super Late Model racing. With big names making their way to California to chase the big money, we at Speed51.com decided to take a look at some “big” numbers surrounding the event.

 

12: Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse will sponsors the 12-car dash for the pole on Friday.

 

21: In the past two runnings of the Winter Showdown there have been a total of 21 cars on the lead lap at the end of the race.

 

S 02.11.17 Winter Showdown PPV

 

22: Tyler Tanner improved a total of 22 spots one year ago to finish fourth.  He drove from 26th to fourth during the 250-lap race.

 

50: The Lucas Oil Modifieds will run a 50-lap event before the Winter Showdown on Sunday. This is a non-points, exhibition event for the Modifieds.

 

51: NASCAR star Kyle Busch will be heading to California to race the Winter Showdown. Busch has a laundry list of big Late Model wins including the Snowball Derby, Winchester 400, Oxford 250 and Slinger Nationals.

 

51TV: For the second straight year, fans unable to make it to Bakersfield, California can watch the race live on Speed51.com.  51 will offer a live pay-per-view broadcast for both Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s main event. More information can be found by clicking here.

 

185: Bubba Pollard has led 185 laps at the Winter Showdown over the past two seasons on his way to victory each time.

 

217: Derek Thorn has commanded the Winter Showdown for 217 laps over the past two seasons.  Thorn was second in 2015, but broke while leading a year ago.  Thorn has led more laps than Pollard in this event.

 

250: The main event is 250 laps making it one of the longest races in the country behind a few select events like the All American 400, the Winchester 400 and the Snowball Derby.

 

$3,000: Drivers who make the big show will get a total of $3,000 to start the main event.  Last year the starting pay was at $2,000. Not many races, if any, can claim to pay this much in the short track world.

 

$30,000: The winner’s share of the Winter Showdown. Not many races pay over $10,000 to Super Late Models on asphalt, this is the richest purse without lap money.

 

$65,000: Bubba Pollard has taken home a total of 65,000 in his first two wins at the Winter Showdown. He is gearing up for a shot at another $30,000.

 

States Represented: As of February 1, 13 different states will be represented come race weekend. The attention from the East Coast is growing as the drivers around the region look to take home the trophy for the first time.

 

Star Power: Looking at the entry list we can see a massive flex of star power.  The out-of-town crowd features Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Bubba Pollard, Donne Wilson, Preston Peltier and Jeff Choquette.

 

West Coast Flavor: Derek Thorn, David Mayhew, Jeremy Doss, along with Washington State drivers Garrett Evans, Shane Mitchell, Mike Longton, and others will look to defend their turf against the East Coast invaders.

 

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ElginTraylor

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

