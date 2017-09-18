LOG IN
Brandon Ward- SMRS- Modified- VL 2017

Brandon Ward Gets Fourth SMRS Win of the Year at Concord

September 18, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Southeast, Ticker

                 CONCORD, N.C. – Winston-Salem’s Brandon Ward drove to his fourth Southern Modified Racing Series (SMRS) victory of the season Saturday night in the Prelude To The Shootout 125 at Concord Speedway.  He also won at Concord earlier this year on April 1st.
 
                “We have an awful good car and a great team,” said Ward in Victory Lane.  “There are a lot of good teams in this series and I’m glad we won tonight.”
 
                Ward started the season winning three of the first four races, but prior to Saturday his most recent series win was on April 8.  Ward had dropped from the lead to third in the season long standings – 20 points out of the lead – but the win, along with bonus points for the pole and leading laps has closed him to within six points of the top spot.
 
                Burt Myers of Walnut Cove finished second.  Point leader Jeremy Gerstner of Wesley Chapel, Fla., was a strong third.  Danny Bohn of Freehold, N.J. and Tom Buzze of Maiden completed the top five.
 
                The event – “Prelude To the Shootout 125” was a reference to the 15th Annual North South Shootout that will take place at Concord on November November 3rd and 4th.
 
                The Southern Modified Racing Series returns to action a week from Saturday – September 30 – at Hickory Motor Speedway.
 
Prelude To The Shootout 125 Southern Modified Racing Series Feature:
1.       Brandon Ward, Winston-Salem, N.C.
2.       Burt Myers, Walnut Cove, N.C.
3.       Jeremy Gerstner, Wesley Chapel, Fla.
4.       Danny Bohn, Freehold, N.J.
5.       Tom Buzze, Maiden, N.C.
6.       Tim Brown, Tobaccoville, N.C.
7.       Gary Putnam, Concord, N.C.
8.       Bryan Dauzat, Alexandria, La.
9.       Jason Myers, Walnut-Cover, N.C.
10.   Bobby Measmer Jr., Concord
 
Photo:  Brandon Ward and the Spaugh Racing Technologies Team in Victory Lane at Concord Speedway – Photo:  Brenda Jane Photography
 
 
Contact:  Steve Post
