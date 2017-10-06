Brachmann Rocks the 358s Like a Hurricane at Brewerton

Central Square, N.Y. — Brewerton Speedway and the Hurricane 100 took center stage Thursday night during NAPA Super DIRT Week satellite show. It was Chad Brachmann that worked his way up from the eighth starting spot to hold off Pat Ward on a late-race restart en route to picking up the win in the Hurricane 100.

During the first half of the race, it was the polesitter Mario Clair that jumped out to an early lead, however, the yellow flag was displayed on lap one quickly slowing the field. On the ensuing restart, Alan Johnson beat Clair back to the line to take the lead. Clair was just too strong as he regained the lead from A. Johnson.

Chad Brachmann who started in the eighth position worked his way to the front and would battle side-by-side with Clair for 10 laps before checking out with a five-car length lead.

We’ve been here so many times and have had nothing but bad luck,” said Chad Brachmann. “I told my guys that we’re going back to Brewerton [Speedway] this year cause we’re going to tame it, so for us to come here tonight was awesome!”

Just after the halfway point of the Hurricane 100, Danny Johnson and Pat Ward wanted their shot at Brachmann and the lead but neither could make it work.

With it would be the fifth-place starter Pat Ward and Brachmann that would square up and do battle neck to neck for the top spot. The two would enter lap traffic with 32 laps remaining, that that is where Brachmann would excel. Masterfully picking his way through lap traffic, Brachmann opened up a solid lead over Pat Ward and Danny Johnson.

The battle for second place started to heat up between Ward and D. Johnson, however, with seven laps remaining, D. Johnson pulled to the infield, effectively ending his night.

With four laps to go, the No. 54 of Steve Bernard who was directly in front of the leader did a 360 spin, bringing out the yellow flag setting up a late-race single-file restart.

“I kept telling myself, stick to my plan but this car was awesome, I owe a lot to everyone that helps me and all my guys,” added Bachmann.

Pat Ward made a bid to the outside of Brachmann but at the end, it was Brachmann who took home the Hurricane 100 at Brewerton Speedway and the $5,000 dollar payday.

The action moves back to Oswego Speedway when the 358 Modifieds take to the 5/8th-mile Clay Palace for practice at 3:35 p.m. The 358 Modifieds will conclude their Friday program with Twin-25’s qualifying events during the Camping World Friday Night Lights portion of Super DIRT Week to continue to set the lineup for Saturday’s Great Outdoor RV 150. For more information on NAPA Super DIRT Week visit SuperDIRTWeek.com.

-Super DIRT Week Press Release. Photo credit: Jay Fish

