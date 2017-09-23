LOG IN
Mods - NWMT - NHMS - Bobby Santos - Climbout - Sign - September - 2017

Bobby Santos Wins One For Teddy at the Magic Mile

September 23, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

Bobby Santos pulled out the brooms on Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Santos pulled away from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour field to sweep the 2017 races at the Magic Mile.
When he won the Eastern Propane and Oil 100 at the Magic Mile in July, his strategy was to be patient and wait until crunch time to take the lead at the end. Two months later, the story is no different as he made a late pass on Ron Silk for the victory.

 

"The first half of the race, we were just feeling it out to see what we had for our car," Santos said. "Obviously, having the (halfway) break, you know the adjustability in the race car. After they put the PJ1 on the track, it made it hurt the right front tires, and we were just being smart.

 

“I know where I needed to be fast, and I know it’d abuse the tire, so I just put myself in position to be there at the end. We just needed one yellow, and we got that, and it was good from there.”

 

Santos has run a part-time schedule in 2017 and feels it is paying dividends as the team is “100 percent” focused when it does get the opportunity to race.

 

“They work their butts off, and it showed this year,” he said. “We’re prepared every race. Our cars have been showing up unbelievably prepared this year, and it’s paid off.

 

“It’s been so much fun. Having my dad involved and just the way this team is fun.”

 

The win came one week after the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour lost one of its all-time greats, Ted Christopher, in a plane crash. Santos dedicated his performance to the late racer.

 

“This is for Teddy (Christopher),” he said. “I grew up going to Stafford and Thompson watching him. I think I was his biggest fan, so I think he helped me win this one.”

 

Rowan Pennink finished second and Patrick Emerling third. Doug Coby and last weekend’s Riverhead winner Timmy Solomito dominated the race, but they finished 14th and 24th, respectively. Solomito was involved in an accident early in the event. Coby lost track position late after pit strategy didn’t play into his favor.

 

With the battle for the championship getting closer to the finish, Coby, who entered the day six points behind point leader Ryan Preece, now has an 11-point advantage over Justin Bonsignore at the top of the standings. Preece ran the Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

 

Two races remain in the 2017 season, including Stafford Motor Speedway and the finale at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

 

For an on-demand replay of Saturday’s Trackside Now coverage presented by Spafco Race Cars and Parts and Five Star Race Car Bodies, click here.

 

-By John Haverlin, Speed51.com Northeast Correspondent – @JohnHaverlin

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

 

F.W. Webb 100 Unofficial Results

New Hampshire Motor Speedway – September 23, 2017

1 44 Bobby Santos III
2 3 Rowan Pennink
3 07 Patrick Emerling
4 7 Donny Lia
5 51 Justin Bonsignore
6 58 Eric Goodale
7 85 Ron Silk
8 82 Woody Pitkat
9 77 Ryan Newman
10 92 Anthony Nocella
11 6 Jon McKennedy
12 89 Matt Swanson
13 21 Ronnie Williams
14 15 Chase Dowling
15 2 Doug Coby
16 24 Andrew Krause
17 39 Calvin Carroll
18 36 Dave Sapienza
19 33 Wade Cole
20 01 Melissa Fifield
21 64 Rob Summers
22 99 Jamie Tomaino
23 29 Brendon Bock
24 16 Timmy Solomito
25 70 Andy Seuss
26 38 Dave Salzarulo
27 46 Craig Lutz
28 78 Walter Sutcliffe
