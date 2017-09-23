Bobby Santos Wins One For Teddy at the Magic Mile

Bobby Santos pulled out the brooms on Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Santos pulled away from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour field to sweep the 2017 races at the Magic Mile.

When he won the Eastern Propane and Oil 100 at the Magic Mile in July, his strategy was to be patient and wait until crunch time to take the lead at the end. Two months later, the story is no different as he made a late pass on Ron Silk for the victory.

“The first half of the race, we were just feeling it out to see what we had for our car,” Santos said. “Obviously, having the (halfway) break, you know the adjustability in the race car. After they put the PJ1 on the track, it made it hurt the right front tires, and we were just being smart.

“I know where I needed to be fast, and I know it’d abuse the tire, so I just put myself in position to be there at the end. We just needed one yellow, and we got that, and it was good from there.”

Santos has run a part-time schedule in 2017 and feels it is paying dividends as the team is “100 percent” focused when it does get the opportunity to race.

“They work their butts off, and it showed this year,” he said. “We’re prepared every race. Our cars have been showing up unbelievably prepared this year, and it’s paid off.

“It’s been so much fun. Having my dad involved and just the way this team is fun.”

The win came one week after the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour lost one of its all-time greats, Ted Christopher, in a plane crash. Santos dedicated his performance to the late racer.

“This is for Teddy (Christopher),” he said. “I grew up going to Stafford and Thompson watching him. I think I was his biggest fan, so I think he helped me win this one.”

Rowan Pennink finished second and Patrick Emerling third. Doug Coby and last weekend’s Riverhead winner Timmy Solomito dominated the race, but they finished 14th and 24th, respectively. Solomito was involved in an accident early in the event. Coby lost track position late after pit strategy didn’t play into his favor.

With the battle for the championship getting closer to the finish, Coby, who entered the day six points behind point leader Ryan Preece, now has an 11-point advantage over Justin Bonsignore at the top of the standings. Preece ran the Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

Two races remain in the 2017 season, including Stafford Motor Speedway and the finale at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

-By John Haverlin, Speed51.com Northeast Correspondent – @JohnHaverlin

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

F.W. Webb 100 Unofficial Results

New Hampshire Motor Speedway – September 23, 2017

1 44 Bobby Santos III 2 3 Rowan Pennink 3 07 Patrick Emerling 4 7 Donny Lia 5 51 Justin Bonsignore 6 58 Eric Goodale 7 85 Ron Silk 8 82 Woody Pitkat 9 77 Ryan Newman 10 92 Anthony Nocella 11 6 Jon McKennedy 12 89 Matt Swanson 13 21 Ronnie Williams 14 15 Chase Dowling 15 2 Doug Coby 16 24 Andrew Krause 17 39 Calvin Carroll 18 36 Dave Sapienza 19 33 Wade Cole 20 01 Melissa Fifield 21 64 Rob Summers 22 99 Jamie Tomaino 23 29 Brendon Bock 24 16 Timmy Solomito 25 70 Andy Seuss 26 38 Dave Salzarulo 27 46 Craig Lutz 28 78 Walter Sutcliffe

