Bloomquist Goes Flag to Flag in Latham Memorial

UNION, KY — Defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, Scott Bloomquist picked up his fourth-career Ralph Latham Memorial victory on Saturday Night at Florence Speedway. Bloomquist led all 60 laps, but traffic at the end of the race allowed both Tim McCreadie and Josh Richards to make it a close finish.

Bloomquist won the event one-year ago on its 30th Anniversary – and maintains his Championship Points lead with the victory. McCreadie got around Richards on the final lap to finish in second. In his first Florence appearance in five years, Richards was third at the finish line. Clint Bowyer Racing teammates, Don O’Neal and Darrell Lanigan, finished fourth and fifth respectively.

“With all of the rain they had this week, we all thought the track would be rough or different than it is most of the time. With the no cutting or siping rule on the right-rear tire, you would hit a slick spot and you didn’t know where the car would go. I got to those last few cars towards the end and I went to the outside of them. I was just hoping I didn’t leave the door open for someone else.”

Bloomquist saw Earl Pearson Jr. mount a challenge early in the race. McCreadie started sixth, and then climbed through the field to pressure Bloomquist for the lead. Several times McCreadie would have an opportunity to get close to Bloomquist, but each time a caution thwarted his run. With less than five laps to go, Richards closed to within a car length as Bloomquist was attempting to lapped traffic in front of him.

Bloomquist veered to the outside and cleared them enough to gain the victory. McCreadie went to the top side of the track with two laps to go in turns one and two and that enabled him to squeeze by Richards on the final lap for second.

“We had a good car all race long. We need to keep tweaking on it during the night to get it better. We are almost there. We are challenging for the wins now and in this type of solid field of cars it’s tough to do night in and night out,” said McCreadie who maintains second place in the championship points.

After tonight’s solid performance, Richards seemed ready to come back to Florence again soon, “I thought I had a shot there when he [Bloomquist] went to the outside of those cars. We didn’t do bad considering we hadn’t raced here in five years. When we come back for the North-South 100 we should be better.”

Completing the top ten were Earl Pearson Jr., Steve Casebolt, Devin Gilpin, Hudson O’Neal, and Shanon Buckingham.

Feature Finish (60 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $13,100 2 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $6,200 3 7 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $4,200 4 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,550 5 12 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $2,950 6 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $2,600 7 9 C9 Steve Casebolt Richmond, IN $1,500 8 16 1G Devin Gilpin Columbus, IN $1,300 9 14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,000 10 1 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,100 11 13 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,875 12 15 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $1,750 13 21 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $1,725 14 19 77 Adam Bowman Seymour, IN $1,000 15 11 31 Nick Latham Winchester, OH $1,000 16 3 97 Michael Chilton Salvisa, KY $1,000 17 20 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $1,700 18 5 4G Kody Evans Camden, OH $1,100 19 18 21X Robby Hensley Walton, KY $1,000 20 10 4B Jackie Boggs Grayson, KY $1,000 21 23 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,700 22 17 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA $1,000 23 24 4 Cody Mahoney Hanover, IN $1,000 24 22 16 Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000 25 25 75g John Gill Mitchell, IN $1,000

-Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Press Release

-Photo Credit: Heath Lawson

