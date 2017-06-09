Big Opportunities at Oxford Plains for PASS This Weekend

Naples, ME –June 8th – Following a rainout last weekend in Canada at Speedway 660, the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) North Super Late Models will get an extra shot this weekend at trying to figure out the tricky Oxford Plains Speedway. The Super Late Models will be in action for a local show on Saturday night which will feature defending Oxford 250 winner, Wayne Helliwell, Jr. in his first start of the year. Then on Sunday, an international cast of drivers will have another opportunity to get locked into August’s nationally televised 44th Annual Oxford 250 and the chance to win over $25,000.

In a replacement race for the Speedway 660 rainout, “The Road To The Oxford 250” continues, now with a 150 lapper at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, with the top three finishers from Canada and the United States locking themselves into the 250 and the chance to compete in front of the MAV TV cameras. After the last “road” race at Autodrome Montmagny in May, Glen Luce, Derek Ramstrom, Ben Rowe, Lonnie Sommerville, Martin Latulippe, and Donald Theetge all punched their tickets to the 250. Add to that list, Matt Craig, the PASS South winner at Orange County Speedway in March and Pacific Northwest racer, Shane Mitchell, who won a qualifier at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in April.

Manchester, ME’s Reid Lanpher comes to this weekend’s action at Oxford Plains Speedway as one of the hottest drivers in New England. Lanpher captured PASS North wins at Oxford Plains and Beech Ridge Motor Speedway earlier this year and has a local Super Late Model win at Oxford as well. Lanpher will likely be a favorite to lock up a spot in the Oxford 250, along with Canadian front runners Cole Butcher and John Fleming, both making the trip down from Nova Scotia.

While several drivers will maximize their opportunity at getting track time at Oxford Plains by racing on Saturday and Sunday, the PASS regulars will be keenly focused on the points. 4-Time PASS National Champion, Ben Rowe leads Montmagny winner, Glen Luce by 12 points in the standings and the most recent series winner at Thunder Road, DJ Shaw, by 25 markers. Former Oxford 250 winners, Travis Benjamin and Joey Polewarcyzk, lead another strong group of championship contenders to Oxford including Dave Farrington, Jr., Tracy Gordon, Johnny Clark and Derek Griffith. The New Brunswick-based team of driver, Chad Dow, and New Brunswick’s Lonnie Sommerville make their return to competition along with Oxford Plains Speedway regulars Tim and TJ Brackett and Adam Polvinen.

All the action gets under way this weekend at Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday with local action beginning at 7 PM featuring the Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Bandits, Figure 8’s and Legends. On Sunday, gates open at 10 AM, practice at 2 PM, and racing at 3 PM for the PASS North Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Bandits, and Vintage.

PASS Super Late Model entry forms for Speedway 95 and Lee USA Speedway, along with the 44th Annual Oxford 250 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300, can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

Television sponsorship inquiries for MAV TV’s coverage of the Oxford 250 can be made by contacting Alan Dietz at [email protected] or 704-231-2039.

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and PASS South’s Easter Bunny 150 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway. For technical information concerning all PASS divisions please send questions to [email protected]. For media or marketing questions, please contact Alan Dietz at 704-231-2039 or [email protected]. And, don’t forget to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @PASSSLM14 to keep up with breaking news as it happens.

Related Posts

« Summer Thunder TV to Showcase at Least 20 Races on Speed51.com Sheppard, Fuller Expected at Devil’s Bowl 358-Modified Race on Tuesday »