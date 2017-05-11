LOG IN
Big Month for PASS North Continues at Star and Montmagny

May 11, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Northeast, Ticker

NAPLES, ME – The next two weekends of action loom large for the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) North Super Late Models with races in New England and Canada.  And perhaps more importantly, the chance for an international cast of drivers to get locked into August’s 44th Annual Oxford 250 and the chance to win over $25,000.

 

Following a rainy weekend off, attention focuses back on the rescheduled Support 50 Legs 150 at New Hampshire’s Star Speedway.  Saturday afternoon’s Support 50 Legs 150 will help raise awareness in providing amputees with the necessary care and prosthetics, that they could not otherwise afford, and to help them live a happier and healthier life.

 

Former Oxford 250 winner, Glen Luce, leads a pair of former series champions that are tied for second in points, Ben Rowe and DJ Shaw, by 25 points heading to this weekend’s 150 lapper at Star.  But, Dave Farrington, Jr., Garrett Hall, and Johnny Clark are all within striking distance of the leaders.  Saturday’sschedule of activities has been shifted slightly, with heat races now going green at 3:30 PM.

 

But, the PASS North stars can’t be singularly focused on this weekend’s action because a major opportunity lies just ahead of them the following week.  PASS makes its first trip of 2017 to Canada in just over a week with a stop at Quebec’s Autodrome Montmagny on Sunday, May 21.  “The Road To The Oxford 250” continues through Montmagny with an international flare that will see both the top three finishers from Canada and the United States locked into the 250.  Additionally, speedway promoters have increased the purse for this big weekend of action with the winner taking home $5,000.  North Carolina driver, Matt Craig, and Washington State’s, Shane Mitchell, have each received guaranteed starting positions to the big race through the “Road To The Oxford 250” program.

 

And, if that’s not enough, Memorial Day weekend will see a big doubleheader weekend of action with the PASS South Super Late Models in action at Concord Speedway for the Old Glory 125 on Friday, May 26 and the PASS North Super Late Models testing the newly repaved Thunder Road International Speedbowl in Vermont, along with Thunder Road’s ACT Late Models, as part of the Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic on Sunday, May 28.

 

All the action gets under way this weekend at Star Speedway on Friday with rotating practice from 4 – 9 PM.  On Saturday, pit gates open at 11 AM, heat races are slated to begin at 3:30 PM, followed by features for the PASS North Super Late Models, 350 Supers, Strictlys, and Roadrunners.

 

PASS Super Late Model entry forms for Star Speedway, Autodrome Montamagny, Concord Speedway, and Thunder Road International Speedbowl, along with the 44th Annual Oxford 250 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300, can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

 

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and PASS South’s Easter Bunny 150 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway.  For technical information concerning all PASS divisions please send questions to [email protected].  For media or marketing questions, please contact Alan Dietz at 704-231-2039or [email protected].  And, don’t forget to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @PASSSLM14 to keep up with breaking news as it happens.

 

-Pro All Stars Series Press Release. Photo credit: Norm Marx/PASS

Presenting Partner