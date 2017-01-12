Big Cash at Favorite Track has Craig Excited for Meltdown

Earlier this Winter historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway (SC) announced the first ever Greenville-Pickens Meltdown, a $10,000 to win Super Late Model event that gives another opportunity for Super Late Model drivers in the southeast to go at it during the offseason and drive for some hefty cash. While details are slowly trickling out about this event, it has not gone unnoticed by drivers and teams, including young Matt Craig who found victory lane at Greenville during the past Summer on the CARS Racing Tour.

“I haven’t heard too much about it but I just know about the flyer that’s on Facebook, that it’s 10-grand to win at Greenville and that’s about all I know, I don’t know much more than that. But we ran so good there in the CARS Tour race, my dad and everybody else really loves that track so we’ll definitely be there,” Craig told Speed51.com.

The 2016 season was Craig’s third season running Super Late Models where he ran full season efforts in both PASS South and CARS SLM, winning a race in each and picking up the championship in PASS South. The CARS win at Greenville was of significance as it had brought him full circle on a track that he has come to enjoy running on.

“The very first Super Late Model we tested we ran at Greenville and our very first race was at Greenville. I’ve run about four PASS races there with one CARS start too. Now I’ve got five races under my belt at that track and that’s more than I’ve run at any track really. I’ve got a good amount of laps there in a short time. I really like the flat, I always raced go-karts on the flat track, Legends most of the tracks are pretty flat. I’ve spent time on flat tracks with no grip, I like how you have to really manage the tires there too.”

Craig is confident that he will have a shot to win come February and that this race will be quite the prize for whoever brings their car home first.

“It would mean a lot, any win means a lot, but 10-grand, you barely break even on a race weekend, but you might actually make a little after the expenses of the weekend. That would be cool and help me and my dad make a little extra cash.”

-Story by Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

