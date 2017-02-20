Bassett Breaks Through for First Win in K&N East Opener

Harrison Burton sat on pole for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season opening Jet Tools 150 at New Smyrna Speedway, but it was Ronnie Bassett Jr that came out victorious, notching his first laps led and his first win in a crazy race.

Spencer Davis started alongside Burton but took a penalty on the start. After jumping the start Davis was forced to come down pit road, resulting in the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing Super Late Model opening night winner trailing the field in last place.

Burton led much of the way in the early going of the 150-lap race until a bad restart on lap 50. A push from Todd Gilliland helped Dillon Bassett to take the lead, which Gilliland would later take before blowing a right front tire. This allowed Dillon Bassett to lead until he and Tyler Dippel collided in turn one, as a result of a blown tire on Dillon Bassett’s car.

The collision between Dillon Bassett and Tyler Dippel allowed Ronnie Bassett Jr to take the lead, the first time in his career he had led a lap in K&N Pro Series East competition, despite having the most starts of anyone in the field.

Ronnie Bassett Jr walked away from there, capturing his first win.

“We had a really good race car today,” Bassett told Speed51.com powered by JEGS after the win. “We came and tested last week and we had a fast car then and we did again today. We have a great group behind us. It means a lot to finally win. We have gotten great finishes but never a win and I guess tonight was our night.”

After a fire destroyed the Bassett brothers’ shop last season, Ronnie thought of the win as a watermark of how far the team has come since the fire.

“We spent all winter building this race car,” Bassett continued. “We knew we would be competitive again. These guys do a great job of making this organization better and making this win possible.”

Zane Smith rebounded from a penalty that erased his qualifying effort which sent him to the back of the field to finish second.

“Hats off to everyone who is involved here, who turns a wrench or anything,” Smith, who was the fastest in the first practice said. “I am so mad at myself for the qualifying penalty. If we hadn’t had that penalty it could have been a different story because you burn up your tires so much here trying to come through the field. If I hadn’t made that mistake in qualifying I think we could have won.”

For a replay of Speed51.com‘s Trackside Now coverage presented by Performance Friction Brakes and FK Rod Ends visit http://speed51.com/trackside-now-kn-east-season-opener-new-smyrna-fl/

-By Reese Nobles, Speed51.com Mid-Atlantic Correspondent – Twitter: @RNoblesSpeed51

Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

NASCAR K&N Pro Series East JET Tools 150

New Smyrna Speedway, New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Unofficial Results

1 04 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 2 43 Zane Smith 3 99 Derek Kraus 4 12 Harrison Burton 5 31 Travis Cope 6 66 Reid Wilson 7 13 Hunter Baize 8 17 Chase Purdy 9 16 Todd Gilliland 10 96 Spencer Davis 11 23 Caleb Holman 12 4 Chase Cabre 13 41 Vinnie Miller 14 20 Anthony Sergi 15 14 Trey Hutchens 16 6 Ruben Garcia Jr. 17 38 Salvatore Iovino 18 42 Jay Beasley 19 40 Sheldon Creed 20 39 Amber Balcaen 21 36 Jesse Iwuji 22 2 Collin Cabre 23 30 Tyler Dippel 24 44 Dillon Bassett 25 49 John Holleman, IV 26 9 Enrique Baca 27 5 Luis Rodriguez, Jr.

Related Posts

« Schatz Wins Battle With Kenemah to Secure Second Gator