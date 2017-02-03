LOG IN
graphic ap brakes app

AP Brakes Continues Partnership with Speed51 Mobile App

February 3, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Top Stories

With the 2017 race season already in swing, Speed51 is excited to continue their partnership with AP Brakes to bring you the Speed51 app. With over 15,000 downloads since the launch of the app in June of 2015, the app has since become a largely relied-upon source for short-trackers across the nation.

 

“We love the Speed51 mobile app because of how easy it is for us to get the news,” said AP Brakes Product Manager, Brian Hoppe.  “The mobile app has made following along with short track racing news easier and quicker than ever before.”

 

TS Mobile AppThe app is relied on in more that just the United States as it has been downloaded in 20 countries and has nearly 2.5 million page views.

 

The goal of Speed51.com is to make short track racing accessible and in the hands of fans all over, and thanks to AP Brakes the Speed51 app is ready to bring you the 2017 race season.

 

“The Speed51.com mobile app has become the go-to source for short track racing fans when they’re on-the-go or at the race track,” said Speed51.com Editor, Brandon Paul. “With the latest news stories being available, as well as our popular Trackside Now and Speed Central at-track coverage, it allows fans to get the information they want with just a few taps on their device. We’re thrilled to have the support of AP Brakes on the mobile app once again this year and look forward to growing the great partnership we have with them.”

 

The Speed51 app is available for download on the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.

 

-Story by: Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • February 4: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - Chilly Willy 150 - Super Late Models

  • February 4: Dillon Motor Speedway (SC) - PASS Winter Meltdown - Super Late Models

  • February 9-11: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - 3rd Annual Winter Showdown - Super Late Models

  • February 11: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Orange Blossom 100 - Super Late Models

