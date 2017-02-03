AP Brakes Continues Partnership with Speed51 Mobile App

With the 2017 race season already in swing, Speed51 is excited to continue their partnership with AP Brakes to bring you the Speed51 app. With over 15,000 downloads since the launch of the app in June of 2015, the app has since become a largely relied-upon source for short-trackers across the nation.

“We love the Speed51 mobile app because of how easy it is for us to get the news,” said AP Brakes Product Manager, Brian Hoppe. “The mobile app has made following along with short track racing news easier and quicker than ever before.”

The app is relied on in more that just the United States as it has been downloaded in 20 countries and has nearly 2.5 million page views.

The goal of Speed51.com is to make short track racing accessible and in the hands of fans all over, and thanks to AP Brakes the Speed51 app is ready to bring you the 2017 race season.

“The Speed51.com mobile app has become the go-to source for short track racing fans when they’re on-the-go or at the race track,” said Speed51.com Editor, Brandon Paul. “With the latest news stories being available, as well as our popular Trackside Now and Speed Central at-track coverage, it allows fans to get the information they want with just a few taps on their device. We’re thrilled to have the support of AP Brakes on the mobile app once again this year and look forward to growing the great partnership we have with them.”

The Speed51 app is available for download on the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.

-Story by: Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

Related Posts

« Best Short Track Food: Eldora Pizza Burger or Martinsville Hot Dog? $30,000 on the Line for Millbridge’s Speed51 Open »