LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Screenshot Choquete Pollard 2017.06.02 SSS Five Flags

2017 Five Flags Full Races Added to Speed51 Network

October 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Snowball Derby, Top Stories

With the 50th Annual Snowball Derby fast approaching, we decided to get all of our fans ready for the biggest pavement short track racing event of the year by making a big change to our Speed51 Network video library.

 

We have now added every single event from Five Flags Speedway (FL) that aired live on Speed51 TV this year to our Speed51 Network video library.

 

We know what you’re now asking. “What does that mean for me?” It means that all of those events are now available in their entirety to all premium (monthly or yearly) subscribers to Speed51.com.

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)Premium subscribers can now watch any event from the 2017 season that aired live by subscribing to the Speed51 Network. If you want to watch the Southern Super Series drivers go for the win and get ready for the Snowball Derby, you can now do so. If you’re a fan of the Allen Turner Pro Late Models or even the Modifieds of Mayhem, you can now do so. And better yet, if you’re a fan of the Five Flags Speedway support divisions, those races can be viewed as well.

 

Fans can find all six events from 2017 in the “Event Replays” section of Speed51.com by clicking here.

 

The full list of events includes:

 

April 28 – Southern Super Series / Blizzard Series

June 2 – Southern Super Series / Blizzard Series

June 30 – Allen Turner Pro Late Models

July 28 – Southern Super Series / Blizzard Series

August 11 – Modifieds of Mayhem

September 23 – Southern Super Series / Blizzard Series / Allen Turner Pro Late Models

 

Premium subscribers can expect to see select pay-per-view events added to the Speed51 Video Network in the future.

 

In addition to the full-race broadcasts, Speed51 Network subscribers also gain access to a video library including thousands of on-demand short track racing videos.  Annual subscribers also receive 10% off the purchase of any future pay-per-view broadcasts.

 

So, what are you waiting for? Become a premium subscriber today by clicking here.

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • October 26 - 28: The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) - World Short Track Championships

  • October 28: Havasu 95 Speedway (AZ) - Lucas Oil Modifieds - Season Finale

  • October 28: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - SPEARS (SRL) Southwest Tour Series - Super Late Models

  • October 28: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Haunted Hundred - Tri-Track Open Modified Series

  • November 1: Millbridge Speedway (NC) - Speed51 Battle at the Bridge - Outlaw Karts

Presenting Partner