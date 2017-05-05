ACT Spring Green 117 at Devil’s Bowl Postponed

WEST HAVEN, Vt. – Devil’s Bowl Speedway has postponed its season-opening “Spring Green” stock car racing event due to heavily saturated grounds and a forecast calling for more wet weather. The event was to be held on Sunday, May 7, with the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) and the weekly NASCAR Whelen All-American Series on the card. A practice session and inspection day scheduled for Saturday, May 6, has been cancelled.

The Spring Green has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 20, with a post time of 6:00 p.m., on the 1/2-mile Asphalt Track at Devil’s Bowl.

Consistent rains in recent days and weeks have left the speedway property drenched, with surrounding ditches and drainage full and unable to divert any more water. Rain showers during the day on Friday – with more predicted during the weekend – forced the postponement.

“We don’t want fans and race teams to travel three or more hours and have a bad experience,” Devil’s Bowl promoter Mike Bruno said. “Even if there is no rain on Sunday, our hands are tied with the wet grounds. It’s like a big sponge already, and the mud would make things miserable for everyone. We appreciate Tom Curley and ACT working with us to reschedule the Spring Green to Saturday, May 20.”

The rescheduled Spring Green on Saturday, May 20, will feature a 117-lap main event for the ACT Late Models, along with the season opening races for Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Sportsman Modified, Rosen & Berger Super Stock, and Portland Glass Mini Stock divisions. The green flag waves at 6:00 p.m.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway now turns its attention to the new season opener on Saturday, May 13, and the first-ever “Rutland County Rumble” sponsored by Down And Dirty. Four classes of Truck & Tractor Pulls begin at 12:00 noon, followed by a Demolition Derby for 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder cars at approximately 6:00 p.m. General admission for the Rutland County Rumble is just $12.00 for adults, $5.00 for teens age 13-17, and free for kids age 12 and under; pit passes are also just $12.00 per person, age 10 and up.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2. For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at @DevilsBowlSpeedway and on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the hashtag #DevilsBowl.

-Devil’s Bowl Speedway Press Release. Photo credit: VT Motor Mag

