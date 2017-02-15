A Final Look at New Smyrna World Series Entry Lists

The start of the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway is just a couple of days away. As the days keep counting down, the entries keep flying into the track offices. In the last few days many entries have been received for all of the main divisions, including multiple defending champions. With that said, let’s take one last look at the entry list for this year’s World Series at New Smyrna Speedway.

The already stacked Super Late Model field received four more entries over the weekend. All four of those entries are very familiar names and faces to the fans at New Smyrna Speedway.

The No. 11 TM Ranch Super Late Model driven by David Rogers will return for another go at the World Series. Rogers is the best attended Speedweeks driver and is the only driver in NASCAR history to record an undefeated season when he went 24 for 24 at Volusia Speedway Park (FL) en route to the 1992 NASCAR national championship.

Pinellas Park, Florida native Stephen Nasse has also filed an entry for the World Series. Nasse has been one of the strongest Super Late Model competitors over the last few months, and now heads back to his home track to keep up his momentum.

Weeki Wachee, Florida driver Daniel Keene Jr. has also filed an entry to run his Super Late Model. Keene ran his Super and Pro Late Models in 2016, scoring one win in the Pro car and the overall Pro championship, but this year he will not being doing double-duty.

However, one driver that just filed an entry that will be doing double-duty is Spencer Davis. The Dawsonville, Georgia driver is returning to the World Series after one year off. Davis will pilot both the Super and Pro Late Model throughout the week as well as a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East stock car on Sunday, too. Davis won the Pro Late Model championship in 2014.

Five more entries, including Davis’ have been received for on the Pro Late Model side of things, one of whom is a former winner during the World Series.

Matt Wallace, the son of former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Mike Wallace, is returning for the third straight year. Wallace scored one win in 2015. His best finish in 2016 was a fourth-place run on the first night of competition.

Oakwood, Georgia driver RS Senter will be making his first trip down to New Smyrna Speedway for the World Series this year along with the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series North Carolina Rookie of the Year, Ryan Millington. Millington won four races in his rookie campaign at Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) in 2016.

The fourth name to be added to the Pro Late Model entry list was that of 61-year-old Monte Gress. This will be Gress’ second World Series. His best finish was a 13th-place run last year.

Nine-time World Series winner in the Florida Modified Jerry Symons has filed an entry for this year. Symons won the championship in the Florida Modified division in 2012 and is hoping to add a second title to his resume.

Alan Bruns is returning to the World Series in a Florida Modified once again. Bruns went winless last year at the World Series.

Defending Florida Modified champion Cody Stickler has also filed an entry in an attempt to repeat his title. Stickler scored four wins in six races in one of the most dominant performances seen at the World Series in 2016.

The Tour-type Modified division saw eight names added to the driver roster, including the defending champion Ryan Preece.

The Berlin, Connecticut driver picked up two wins in 2016 on his way to his second-straight Tour-type Modified championship at Speedweeks. Preece has picked up six checkered flags in the last two years at New Smyrna.

Justin Bonsignore, the winner of the 2014 Richie Evans Memorial 100, has filed an entry as well. This will be the fourth-straight year the Holtsville, New York native heads to New Smyrna for the World Series.

The three-car team for the Catalano’s has filed an entry. Amy and Tommy Catalano will be behind the wheel of two of the three cars while Jimmy Blewett pilots the third car for the team. Blewett has not been back to New Smyrna since the 2007 World Series when he won three races and finished second in the points.

Jimmy Zacharias and Matt Montineri will also be making the trip to New Smyrna Speedway. Montineri ran a Pro Late Model at the World Series one year ago. In 2015 Montineri piloted a Tour-type Modified to one top-10 finish. Zacharias is returning to New Smyrna for the eighth straight year.

Joe DeGracia of Lyndhurst, New Jersey was the final name added to the 2017 World Series Tour-type Modified driver roster. DeGracia, a former Legends car driver, will be making his first attempt at the World Series this year.

The 2017 World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway will begin on Thursday, February 16th with practice day at the fast, half-mile oval. Speed51.com will carry live Trackside Now coverage of each day’s events, beginning with practice day on Thursday.

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

