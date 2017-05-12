LOG IN
TUNDRA Super Late Model Series Kicks Off 2017 Season

May 12, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Stock Cars, Top Stories

The TUNDRA Super Late Model Series will kick off its 2017 season this Saturday at Wisconsin International Raceway. Our resident “Stat Boy” Elgin Traylor takes a look at the upcoming season “by the numbers.”

4: This will be the fourth TUNDRA series race at Wisconsin International Raceway. Ty Majeski has won the last two and Dalton Zehr won the first in 2014.

5: There were five different winners in six races last season.

6: The 2017 TUNDRA Super Late Model will be made up of six races at six different tracks. WIR will kicks things off and the season will end at Dells Raceway Park (WI) on September 24.

7: This is the seventh season for the TUNDRA Super Late Model Series.

11: Dalton Zehr, who is entered in this weekend’s race, is the series all-time winningest driver with 11 total wins. Zehr won one race in 2016 and finished second in points to Casey Johnson.

35: Dalton Zehr has made 35 starts among the 36 races in the series. Overall he has finished second in points three times in the last five years. He won the championship the other two seasons.

36: A total of 36 Super Late Models are on the pre-entry list for the opener at Wisconsin International Raceway.

37: This will be the 37th races for the TUNDRA Super Late Models Series.

50: The main event will be 50 laps on Saturday afternoon.

202: A total of 202 different drivers have raced in the TUNDRA Series dating back to 2011.

Entry List:

Car# – Driver, Hometown

00 – Darek Gress, Neillsville, Wis.

07 – Cory Kemkes, Appleton, Wis.

1 – Jesse Oudenhoven, Freedom, Wis.

2 – Jordan Thiel, Appleton, Wis.

2 – Lowell Bennett, Neenah, Wis.

5 – John Beale, Verona, Wis.

9 – Braison Bennett, Neenah, Wis.

9 – Kyle Calmes, Freedom, Wis.

10 – Andy Monday, Appleton, Wis.

11 – Alex Prunty, Lomira, Wis.

11 – Bobby Kendall, Montello, Wis.

12 – Terry Schoppenhorst, Berlin, Wis.

12 – Jim Duchow, Appleton, Wis.

17 – Grant Griesbach, Pewaukee, Wis.

25 – Wyatt Brooks, Amherst, Wis.

27 – Travis Rodewald, Manitowoc, Wis.

32 – Steve Lichtfeld, Portage, Wis.

34 – Maxwell Schultz, Reedville, Wis.

36 – Tim Springstroh, Freedom, Wis.

36 – Dan Fredrickson, Lakeville, Minn.

38 – Jordan DeVoy, Lake Geneva, Wis.

40 – Jeremy Lepak, Ringle, Wis.

40 – Curt Tillman, Rockford, Ill.

42 – Gregg Pawelski, West Allis, Wis.

44 – Mike Lichtfeld, Pardeeville, Wis.

44 – Justin Mondiek, Gleason, Wis.

45 – Jeff Van Oudenhoven, Kimberly, Wis.

47 – Travis Sauter, Prairie du Sac, Wis.

51 – Steve Apel, Slinger, Wis.

52 – Brent Strelka, Freedom, Wis.

53 – Jake Carpenter, Ashwaubenon, Wis.

66 – Alex Stumpf, Brillion, Wis.

72 – Randy Schuler, Mequon, Wis.

87 – Colin Reffner, Kellner, Wis.

91 – Mickey Schallie, Darboy, Wis.

7-11 – Dalton Zehr, Somewhereville, Idaho

WIR: The backdrop for this weekend will be the Wisconsin International Raceway. The venue plays host to the famous Red, White and Blue Series. The track also hosts the Dixieland 250 which dates back to the old ASA National Tour days. Don’t be surprised if the entry list swells with locals running the race as well.

Perfection: Mark Mackesy won two races in two starts last season. His wins came at State Park Speedway and Golden Sands Speedway.

Star Power: Dan Fredrickson is scheduled to make his first TUNDRA Series start this weekend at WIR.

Past Champions

2016 Casey Johnson

2015 Dalton Zehr

2014 Dalton Zehr

2013 Nick Panitzke

2012 Dennis Prunty

2011 Frank Kreyer

 

Story by: Elgin Traylor

Photo By: Speed51.com

