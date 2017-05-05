LOG IN
graphic short track power

51’s JRi Shocks Short Track Power Poll for April 2017

May 5, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Top Stories

Often imitated, but never duplicated, the Speed51.com JRi Short Track Power Poll ranks drivers from all across the land on their strength to this point in the season. 

 

A panel of industry experts from all four corners of the country and Canada have voted on their choices for the fourth Short Track Power poll of 2017. Drivers in all forms of short track racing, including Late Models, NASCAR Touring Series, ARCA, Dirt Late Models and Modifieds, NASCAR Whelen All-American Series and everything in between were eligible.

 

graphic-jri-pollard-pulliam-davenport-2016The rankings shown below were decided after polling our panel of experts in the industry. Rankings were based on overall number of votes, with more weight given to each vote the higher the vote. Example, a #1 vote would be more valuable than a #2, #3, etc.

 

Here are the results of the short track power rankings for the month of April: 

 

#1 – Reid Lanpher – PASS Super Late Models – For the first time in his racing career, Lanpher sits at the top of the JRi Short Track Power Poll on Speed51.com.  With a new Super Late Model underneath him, Lanpher has yet to lose a race (qualifying heat or feature) in 2017.  He first bested a field of 40 Super Late Models at Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) before winning the PASS 300 at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) over a strong field of cars.

 

#2 – Ryan Preece – Tour-type Modifieds – In his return to full-time Modified competition, Preece has been on fire as of late.  He picked up two wins during the month of April including the Modified Touring Series opener at Monadnock Speedway (NH) and the Spring Sizzler 200 at Stafford Motor Speedway (CT). Preece’s next opportunity to show some “power” won’t come at the race track; it will come as he says his vows and becomes a married man on the same day the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour visits Langley Speedway in Virginia.

 

Harrison Burton celebrates his first career K&N victory at Bristol. (NASCAR via Getty Images)

#3 – Harrison Burton – NASCAR K&N Pro Series East – Burton may have only scored one victory during the month of April, but it was a win that showed our panel plenty of “power.”  On one of NASCAR’s biggest stages at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN), Burton picked up his first career NASCAR K&N Pro Series East victory.  It was a win that was a long time coming, and one that will more than likely open the floodgates for more.

 

#4 – David Gravel – World of Outlaws Sprint Cars – More often than not, the Sprint Car driver cracking into the JRi Short Track Power Poll goes by the name of Donny Schatz.  Not this time.  Gravel recorded three World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series wins during the month of April including wins at Perris Auto Speedway (CA), Gator Motorplex (TX) and Plymouth Speedway (IN).  He’s also only 36 points back of Schatz in the WoO championship standings.

 

#5 – Trevor Huddleston – Late Models – Huddleston may have been the short track driver with most wins during the month of April.  The West Coast Late Model driver recording a whopping six wins, three at Irwindale Speedway (CA) and three at Kern County Raceway Park (CA).  If he keeps up the hot start, he could certainly be in contention for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series National Championship once again.

 

Pelteir climbs out of his car as the winner of the Easter Bunny 150. (Speed51.com photo)

#6 – Preston Peltier – PASS Super Late Models – Peltier bested a field of 32 cars to win the PASS Easter Bunny 150 at Hickory Motor Speedway (NC).  The win came just a few weeks after being in a prime position to win the Orange Blossom Special at Orange County Speedway (NC) before a late-race tangle with Matt Craig relegate him to second.

 

#7 – Chris Windom – USAC Sprints/Silver Crown – Windom scored a total of three USAC victories during the month of April including two USAC National Sprint Car Series wins and a USAC Silver Crown triumph.

 

#8 – Bubba Pollard – Southern Super Series – Pollard returned to a familiar spot during the moth of April: Southern Super Series victory lane at Five Flags Speedway (FL).  The win was his first since the Red-Eye 100 in January, and it was one that proved that the No. 26 team still has plenty of power.

 

Roderick celebrates a big Super Late Model win at Nashville. (Speed51.com photo)

#9 – Casey Roderick – Super Late Models/Pro Late Models – Roderick didn’t have the dominating month that earned him the number-one spot in March’s JRi Short Track Power Poll, but he did record one big victory early in the month.  The Georgia driver made his way to Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) for the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100 and bested a string field of Southern Super Series and ARCA/CRA Super Series drivers.

 

#10 – Tyler Roahrig – Outlaw Super Late Models – He’s the driver that just keeps on winning whenever he gets behind the wheel of a race car.  Roahrig kicked off the 2017 season at Kalamazoo Speedway (MI) by winning the Intimidator 100 and adding another big victory to his already impressive resume.

 

#11 – Brandon Sheppard – Dirt Late Models – Southern All Stars winner at Smoky Mountain Speedway (TN) and World of Outlaws Late Model winner at Farmer City Raceway (IL).

 

#12 – Brian Campbell – ARCA/CRA Super Series – Winner of the ARCA/CRA Super Series race at Toldeo Speedway (OH).

 

#13 – Burt Myers – Modifieds – Kicked off the new season at Bowman Gray Stadium (NC) by winning the Hayes Jewelers 200.

 

#14 – Dalton Sargeant – ARCA – Scored his second career ARCA victory last weekend at Salem Speedway (IN).

 

#15 – Jeff Choquette – Southern Super Series – Dominated the Southern Super Series competition in the backend of a Gulf Coast doubleheader at Mobile International Speedway (AL).

 

#16 – Chad Finley – ARCA Racing Series – Scored a surprising ARCA win at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) earlier in the month.

 

#17 – Lee Pulliam – Late Model Stock Cars – Off to a white hot start to the season at Myrtle Beach Speedway (SC) where he’s six for six.

 

#18 – Rowan Pennink – NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour – Showed he’s a true contender by winning the Icebreaker at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT).

 

#19 – Andy Jankowiak – RoC Modified Tour – Took home the win in the Race of Champion season opener at Lancaster National Speedway (NY).

 

#20 – Jesse Dutilly – Super Late Models – Picked up another Sunshine State Super Late Model Challenge Series victory at Auburndale Speedway (FL) last weekend.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 5: Caraway Speedway (NC) - PASS South - Super Late Models

  • May 6: Anderson Speedway (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • May 6: Hickory Motor Speedway (NC) - CARS Tour - Late Model Stocks & Super Late Models

  • May 7: Madison International Speedway (WI) - Joe Shear Classic 200 - ARCA Midwest Tour

