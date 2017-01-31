LOG IN
51FIFTY Energy Drink Presents Winter Showdown Opening Night

January 31, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - West, Ticker

Bakersfield, CA — For the third straight year, 51FIFTY Energy Drink will present opening night of the $150,000 Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway Park.   The Friday, February 10th “51FIFTY Energy Drink Opening Night” will feature a full night of racing to kick off the first day of competition at the 3rd Annual Winter Showdown, the richest short track race in the nation.

 

51FIFTY Energy Drink Opening Night will feature single car qualifying for the Super Late Models starting at 6:30pm. Racing will start at 7:30pm with the first Lucas Oil Modified Series’ “Spray Nine Shootout” featuring the top modified drivers of 2016. The race not to miss on Friday night is the “Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse Fast 12”, featuring the fastest twelve Super Late Model drivers battling it out for the top starting positions for Saturday night’s Spears Manufacturing Winter Showdown 250.

 

The remainder of the field with be split in two for the “Race for Autism” qualifiers, where the top placing drivers will secure their starting positions in Saturday’s 36 car field.

 

“We greatly appreciate 51FIFTY Energy Drink sponsoring opening night of the Winter Showdown once again and bringing autism awareness to the event through its Race For Autism campaign.” stated the SRL’s Brian Olsen.

 

Saturday’s “Winter Showdown 250” will be one of the richest asphalt short track events in the nation, with a record $30,000 payday going to the winner.

 

Friday, February 10th, it’s the 51FIFTY Energy Drink Opening Night. Bring in an empty can of 51FIFTY Energy Drink and save $5 on Adult GA at the front gate for Friday opening night admission. Qualifying at 6:30pm, racing begins at 7:30pm. 51FIFTY Energy Drink is available by visiting http://www.51fiftyenergydrink.com/where-to-buy.

 

For more event information, go to the “Winter Showdown” icon at www.SRLSouthwestTour.com. Winter Showdown general admission and reserved seat tickets are on sale now at http://www.kernraceway.com/#!tickets/c1cuz.

 

-SRL Press Release

-Photo Credit:

