10 to Attend: Short Track Racing Events This Weekend

Temperatures are beginning to cool all across the country, but the big races are just starting to heat up. We’ve put together our list of the top 10 races that a short track racing fan should try to attend in this weekend’s 10 to Attend.

1. Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville (IA) – Start the weekend off right with some Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series action at Knoxville Raceway. The 14th Annual Late Model Nationals will kick with preliminary races on Thursday and Friday, paving the way for Saturday’s $40,000-to-win main event.

2. Glass City 200 (CRA & Outlaw SLM) at Toledo (OH) – The Glass City 200 kicks off with practice on Friday at Toledo Speedway in Ohio. On Saturday, the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the Outlaw Super Late Models will both run 100-lap features to make up this year’s Glass City 200.

3. #TheWatch at South Boston (VA) & Kern County (CA) – Alongside the touring PASS South Super Late Model division, the local Late Model Stock division will also compete at South Boston with the possibility of Lee Pulliam making an appearance as he chases his fourth NASCAR Whelen All American Series national championship. On the West Coast, Trevor Huddleston will be looking to make up ground on Pulliam by racing at Kern County.

4. PASS Doubleheader – PASS South at South Boston (VA) & PASS North at Beech Ridge (ME) – The PASS South Super Late Models head to South Boston Speedway after their original date was rained out. The touring series of the North makes its way to Beech Ridge for race #15 of the season. Glen Luce is looking to hold onto the points lead as the season’s end is quickly closing in, but he has Travis Benjamin on his tail just five points back.

5. Super DIRTcar Series Tripleheader at Brewerton (NY), Mohawk (NY) and Cornwall (ON) – Adding to the North’s already action packed weekend, the Super DIRTcar Series takes over Brewerton Speedway for the Duel at the Demon. They will sling some dirt along side the DIRTcar Sportsman Series who will be there as well. Following Brewerton, the Big-Block Modified series will then head to Mohawk and Cornwall the following two nights for a full weekend of racing.

6. NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Riverhead (NY) – The season for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is winding down as the touring series returns to Riverhead Raceway on Long Island for race #14 of the season. Will Ryan Preece pick up another win or will a Long Island native like Timmy Solomito or Justin Bonsignore steal the show?

7. Wade Decker Memorial at Thunder Mountain (NY) – Dirt Modifieds roll into Thunder Mountain for the Wade Decker Memorial race. For fans who can’t make the trip to New York, they can follow all of the action on Speed51’s Trackside Now coverage of the event.

8. Lodi Memorial at State Park (WI) – Best known for its intense and top-notch Super Late Model racing, the Midwest is back at it again this weekend as Super Late Models take to State Park Speedway for the Lodi Memorial race.

9. APC United LM Series Finale at Delaware (ON) – The APC Late Model Series concludes their season this Saturday night at Delaware Speedway in Ontario, Canada. Brandon Watson looks to have the championship in the bag but with the right scenario, Andrew Gresel could have a chance at the title.

10. Modified Touring Series at Monadnock (NH) – More Modified racing on the schedule for the north this weekend as the Modified Touring Series rolls into the tight quarter-mile in New Hampshire. Saturday night, the ground pounders will take over Monadnock Speedway for 125 laps of racing.

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Michael Jaworecki

