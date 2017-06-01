LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Joey Doiron picked up a win at Speedway 660 last year. (John A. Miller Photography)

10 to Attend: Short Track Racing Events Across America

June 1, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Modifieds, Other Cars, Top Stories

Icebreaker Race the Temp at Tucson Speedway (AZ): With a similar event, The Chilly Willy, earlier in the year, Super Late Models return to the flat 3/8-mile of Tucson Speedway. Saturday’s race is set at a minimum of 100 laps but has the potential to increase to the highest temperature posted on June 3. Three-wide racing is always guaranteed at this Arizona short track and the Super Late Models always put on a good show.

 

Anthracite Assault at Big Diamond Speedway (PA): The Short Track Super Series heads to Big Diamond Speedway on Tuesday with Modifieds, Sportsman, and Roadrunners all in action. With a $5,000 check awaiting the winner, it’s sure to be a shootout at the Pennsylvania short track.

 

Southern Super Series at Five Flags Speedway (FL): One of the most competitive touring Super Late Model series heads down to Pensacola, Florida on Friday night for their second trip of the 2017. With seasoned driver Stephen Nasse leading the points, rookie drivers like Chandler Smith and Kyle Plott are looking to put the pressure on to close the points gap.

 

Pro All Star Series North at Speedway 660 (Canada): The Pro All Stars Series (PASS) has one of the strongest Super Late Model car counts in the country right now for a touring division. They head north to Speedway 660 in New Brunswick for the speedway’s first night race of the season. PASS regular Ben Rowe leads the series into the 150-lap feature event, which also serves as an Oxford 250 qualifier.

 

ARCA Racing Series at Elko Speedway (MN): Saturday’s Shore Lodge 250 is the ARCA Racing Series fourth appearance at the Minnesota track since 2014. The sixth race of the season brings in frequent competitors including the Cunningham line-up of Shane Lee and Dalton Sargeant who is having a strong run in the series thus far.

 

RoC Modifieds at Spencer Speedway (NY): The Northeast has been plagued with its fair share of rain but the forecast is looking up for the RoC Modifieds trip to New York on Friday night. Located outside of Rochester, New York, the paved half-mile is known to produce great racing for the groundpounders.

 

Granite State Pro Stock Series at Claremont Speedway (NH): The Granite State Pro Stock Series will return to the place where it all started Friday night at Claremont Speedway. This is the series third event of the 2017 season and their only stop at the 1/3-mile Claremont, New Hampshire race track this season.

 

Northwest Super Late Model Series at South Sound Speedway (WA): The premier Super Late Model touring series of the Northwest heads to the small .375-mile track located near Rochester, Washington. A lot of young drivers are looking for their breakthrough moment on Saturday night, including their three female drivers, Brittney Zamora, Brooke Schimmel, and Molly Helmuth all looking for their first win.

 

Pro Late Models at South Alabama Speedway (AL): South Alabama Speedway is offering free admission for a good cause this weekend for their Pro Late Model feature. With the donation of canned food, toiletries, or household items to Crossover Ministries, fans can get free grandstands seats for 100 laps of PLM action as well as the support series.

 

NEMA Midgets at Riverhead Raceway (NY): Coming off the Islip 300 last weekend, the track located on Long Island hosts the NEMA Midgets for the Alan Cantor Memorial race. The Midgets will be joined alongside the ATQMRA after a 16-year absence from the paved quarter mile track.

 

-Text by Speed51.com Staff

-Photo credit: John A. Miller Photography

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 2: Claremont Speedway (NH) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

  • June 2: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series/Blizzard Series

  • June 2: Spencer Speedway (NY) - Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series

  • June 3: Speedway 660 (NB) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner