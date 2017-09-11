Zeiner Collects Big Prize Following Evergreen Victory

St. Johns, PA — With the switch back to Sunday afternoon racing for the fall season at Evergreen Raceway and with $2,000 on the line for the winner of the American Rental Equipment Modified Series main event, Zane Zeiner of Bath grabbed the lead on a lap 12 restart and never relinquished the lead. Mikey Pollack of Drums earned his first career Barbush Automotive Street Stock victory and Devin Schmidt of Palmerton took the big $450 to win Evans Roadhouse Four Cylinder event. The Factory Stock division was back in action with the Ed Makarewicz “Duct Tape 50” Memorial and when it was all said and done, Tom Casagrande of Drums was victorious. Caden Ayre of Mountaintop was the Junior Four Cylinder winner.

Paul Monkoski led the Modified field to the drop of the green flag. However, he was overtaken by Brian Sones before a lap was scored. Brian DeFebo held second, followed by Gene Bowers.

A quick yellow waved on lap five and a pileup occurred on the front stretch during the restart several known front runners were involved and sustained heavy damage, including John Fortin, Jr, Brandon Oltra, Barry Callavini and Sal Accardi, Jr. Other. Matt Hirschman and Mitch Dowd also got a piece of the incident and continued on. Luckily, none of the drivers involved were seriously injured.

Green flag racing resumed and with nine laps complete, Austin Kochenash moved to the point. He held the spot until a lap 12 restart, when he was overtaken by Zane Zeiner.

Despite having a total of 12 yellow flags throughout the event, Zeiner kept cool and pulled of the victory. Kochenash was the runner up, followed by Brian DeFebo, Blake Barney and Hirschman.

DeFebo, Earl Paules and Kochenash were heat race winners. Fortin was the consi winner.

Despite a long Modified show, it wasn’t the only division with a caution filled event.

Brian Halecki led the Street Stock field to the drop of the green flag but Dan Pawlicki was able to lead the first circuit. Halecki settled into second, followed by Rich Paciotti, Frank Petroski, Jr. and Todd Ahner.

The top five changed up a bit following some early yellow flags and then Paciotti took the lead on a lap two restart. He held the spot until lap 27, when he was overtaken by Mikey Pollack on a restart.

The final yellow of the event waved on lap 28 when Matt Schlenker, TJ Gursky and Broc Brown collected in turn four. Due to the time of the event, the yellow and checkered were thrown and Pollack was the victor, with his first ever win in the division. Scott Adams was second, followed by Mark Deysher, BJ Wambold and Halecki.

Ahner, Pollack and Paciotti were heat race winners.

The always exciting and entertaining Four Cylinder division took to the stage with Jay Skupski on the pole. However, young Austin Beers started second and quickly took the lead. The led the opening lap over Skupski, Shane Troutman, Jake Jones and Shawn Kistler.

The action was intense throughout the field and with eight laps complete, Mark Spencer held the lead. He encountered mechanical issues, which gave the lead to TJ Kapish and then Devin Schmidt, who was heavily pressured by Corey Edelman in the closing laps.

Schmidt held on for the lucrative victory over Edelman, Kapish, Troutman and Jeff Biegly. Edelman was later disqualified for being light across the scales in post race tech inspection.

Schmidt, Beers and Jones were heat race winners. M. Spencer was the consi winner.

In style, Tom Casagrande started from the pole position and wired the Factory Stock field in the 50-lap “Duct Tape 50” Ed Makarewicz, Sr. Memorial. Scott Sipe crossed the stripe to finish a close second, followed by Gerry Lawrence, Steph Moyer and Joey Helberg.

Casagrande and Mitch Hawk were heat race winners.

Modifieds (50-laps) 1. ZANE ZEINER 2. Austin Kochenash 3. Brian DeFebo 4. Blake Barney 5. Matt Hirschman 6. Roger Coss 7. Earl Paules 8. Gene Bowers 9. John Markovic 10. Bobby Jones 11. Mitch Dowd 12. Alan Creveling 13. Paul Frantz 14. Buddy Miller 15. Brian Sones 16. Paul Monkoski 17.Brandon Oltra 18. John Fortin, Jr 19. Barry Callavini 20. Sal Accardi Jr DNQ: Wayne Szerencsits, Tommy Wanick III, DJ Macri

Street Stocks (28-laps) 1. MIKE POLLACK 2. Scott Adams 3. Mark Deysher 4. BJ Wambold 5. Brian Halecki 6. Bobby Hunsicker, Jr 7. Paul Morgan, Jr 8. Cory Swartz 9. Dan Pawlicki 10. Rich Paciotti 11/ Randy Schlenker 12. TJ Gursky 13. Matt Schlenker 14. Broc Brown 15. Todd Ahner 16. Bobby Kibler, Jr 17. Frank Petroski, Jr 18. Anthony Tombasco

Four Cylinder (40-laps) 1. DEVIN SCHMIDT 2. TJ Kapish 3. Shane Troutman 4. Jeff Biegly 5. Brayden Spencer 6. Kyle Krempasky 7. Jay Kanor 8. Zeb Farber 9. Harry O’Neill 10. Austin Beers 11. Rebecca 12. Mark Spencer 13. Jimmy Ayre 14. Jake Jones 15. Cody Geist 16.Shawn Kistler 17. Jay Skupski 18. Joe Barbush III 19. John Banashefski DQ: Corey Edelman DNS: Bob Azarowicz DNQ: Matt Malachatki, Clint Halstead, Doug Ashford, Steve McDonough

Factory Stock (50-laps) 1. TOM CASAGRANDE 2. Scott Sipe 3. Gerry Lawrence 4. Steph Moyer 5. Joey Helberg 6. Elliot Wohl 7. Bob Wink 8. Frank Katona 9. Tim O’shea 10. Logan Fogg 11. Mitch Hawk 12. Andrew Monkoski 13. Brian O’Shea 14. Chris Angstadt 15. Paul Morgan

