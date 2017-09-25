Zehr Holds Off Majeski at Elko; Midwest Tour Title to Majeski

Heading into the ARCA Midwest Tour’s penultimate race of the 2017 season at Elko Speedway (MN) all Ty Majeski needed to do was start the race to clinch his fourth championship title. After making the 11-hour overnight drive from Kentucky Speedway, he did just that.

Although Majeski was able to win the title, he was not able to hold off Dalton Zehr for the race win, even after a late-race restart.

As the race progressed, it was clear Zehr had the car to beat, but both drivers needed to make their way through the field to get to the front. On lap 67, Majeski made it to the front, passing eventual third-place finisher Jonathan Eilen.

The break at lap 93 brought a restart that gave Zehr the opportunity, though it took him a couple more laps to get to the bumper and then a few more to make the pass on Majeski.

“Ty could beat me on restarts for about four laps and then I was faster from there,” Zehr told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Zehr battled next to the champion over the next five laps before securing the top spot.

A late-race incident between the fast-qualifier Chris Weinkauf and home track driver Dan Fredrickson put on a small show for the fans, as well as the following restart.

On the final restart with just six to go, Majeski got a quick start and looked to the inside of Zehr multiple times, but could not get enough room to get by.

“I gave everything I had on that last restart,” Majeski said. “(Zehr) was doing a great job of holding me down in three and four. It was a good and exciting race for the fans.”

The two drivers were clearly pleased with the outcome, understanding the faster car had won the race and a clean battle had played out at the end.

“Me and (Majeski) have raced each other a lot,” Zehr said of the battle. “We know how to race each other without boogering each other up.”

Zehr looks to continue his momentum heading into the final race at LaCrosse Speedway (WI) in two weeks. With two wins and a second-place finish in the last three races, the team has found something they hope to ride into Oktoberfest.

Race fans can find on-demand Speed Central coverage of Saturday’s Thunderstruck 93 by clicking here.

-By Caleb Slouha, Speed51.com Midwest Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Thunderstruck 93 Unofficial Results

Elko Speedway (MN) – September 23, 2017

Pos No. Name Laps 1 119 Dalton Zehr 125 2 91M Ty Majeski 125 3 77E Jonathan Eilen 125 4 8M Billy Mohn 125 5 72G Jacob Goede 125 6 76W Jason Weinkauf 125 7 9K Derek Kraus 125 8 44M Justin Mondeik 125 9 81S Bryan Syer-Keske 125 10 14N Austin Nason 125 11 27P Paul Paine 125 12 7D John DeAngelis Jr. 125 13 35D Travis Dassow 125 14 18O Michael Ostdiek 125 15 36F Dan Fredrickson 125 16 75W Chris Weinkauf 125 17 7S Paul Shafer Jr. 125 18 42P Dennis Prunty 125 19 50A Steve Anderson 103 20 52B Ricky Baker 65 21 39M Andrew Morrissey 51 22 12M Nick Murgic 39 23 62H John Heath 39 24 17Z Jerry Ziemiecki 16

