Zamora First Female to Win Northwest Touring SLM Championship

This past weekend in the state of Washington, Brittney Zamora did something that no other female driver in the Northwest has ever accomplished by winning a Super Late Model touring series championship.

Zamora of Kennewick, Washington began her Super Late Model career one year ago when she claimed Rookie of the Year honors in the Northwest Super Late Model Series. Fast forward one year and the 18-year-old is now labeled as the 2017 series champion following her win on championship night at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval.

“It was amazing to win the championship. We hoped that we would have a shot at it but we knew it was going to take a lot of work and dedication to get the job done. I really owe a lot of it to my team,” Zamora told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Zamora captured two wins this season, becoming the first female to win a Northwest Super Late Model Series race. In addition to her win in Saturday’s season finale at Wenatchee, she also picked up a win earlier this year at Douglas County Speedway (OR).

Zamora wasn’t the only female competitor to break into NWSLMS victory lane, as Brooke Schimmel also captured a win at Meridian (CA). Stephanie Evans and Molly Helmuth also made select starts throughout the season.

“When we are out on the track we aren’t really girls anymore,” Zamora stated. “We are just another competitor, but it feels good to get one for the girls and hopefully that inspires other girls as well.”

According to 51’s TheThirdTurn.com, Zamora’s championship on Saturday night made her just the second female driver to ever win a Super Late Model touring series title. Shannon Mensch was the first when she won the Westcar Late Model Series in 2006.

“Its cool to think that my name will kind of go down in a record book somewhere for this. Without my team though this wouldn’t have even been possible.”

The Northwest is a hidden gem of untouched racing talent including legends like Garrett Evans and Gary Lewis. Its also seen the likes of Greg Biffle and Kasey Kahne who made it to the big leagues. Although none of them competed full time against Zamora, she still had her work cut out for her this season.

“It was great to get to race against the guys like that because you know that they are always going to bring their A-game so you have to be on top of yours as well. “

With a championship under her belt, Zamora has big shoes to fill next season as she plans on staying behind the wheel of a Super Late model.

“We plan on hitting some of the big shows like the Summer Showdown, Fall Classic, and the Montana 200. We will also probably run some series stuff here and there to just keep things going in between the races.”

Brittney Zamora will redirect her focus over the off season to her school work though as she is currently attending Washington State University and studying in elementary education.

Story by: Hannah Newhouse – Southeast Correspondent Twitter: @hannahnewhouse



Photo by: Michelle Martin



